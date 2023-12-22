Bvn Registrations Approach 60 Million As Cbn Deadline Looms

The Bank Verification Number (BVN) enrollment in Nigeria is nearing a significant milestone, with the latest data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) indicating that registrations have reached 59.9 million. This enrollment surge comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) deadline of December 18, 2023, for BVN registration draws closer.
In September, NIBSS reported that the number of registered BVNs was 58.7 million. The recent statement by the CBN, warning that all bank accounts without a BVN would be frozen starting April 2024, has seemingly spurred an increase in registrations. Over the past three months, more than 1 million new BVNs have been registered.
The growth in the BVN database has been steady throughout the year. At the end of 2022, the database stood at 56.5 million, following an addition of 4.8 million registrations during the year. So far, in 2023, the database has expanded by 3.4 million.
Despite this progress, there remains a significant gap between the number of registered BVNs and the total number of active bank accounts in the country. As of December 2021, Nigeria had 133.5 million active bank accounts. Although data for 2022 and 2023 is yet to be released, the number of bank accounts is anticipated to increase, highlighting the ongoing challenge of achieving full BVN compliance.
Editorial
The nearing the 60 million mark in BVN registrations in Nigeria is a noteworthy achievement in the country’s banking sector. This development indicates the growing awareness and compliance towards financial regulations among Nigerians. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) deadline has played a crucial role in accelerating the pace of registrations.
However, the disparity between the number of BVN registrations and the total number of active bank accounts presents a challenge. It underscores the need for continued efforts to ensure all bank account holders are brought into the BVN system. This is not just a matter of meeting regulatory requirements; it is about enhancing the security and integrity of the banking system in Nigeria.
The BVN initiative is a critical component in the fight against financial fraud and identity theft. Linking each Nigerian bank account to a unique identification number makes it easier to track transactions and prevent illicit activities. This system also facilitates smoother banking operations and enhances customer experience.
As the CBN deadline approaches, it is imperative for all stakeholders, including banks, regulatory bodies, and customers, to work collaboratively to ensure full compliance. This will safeguard the financial system and contribute to the broader financial inclusion and economic stability goal in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The Bank Verification Number (BVN) system was introduced in Nigeria in 2014 as part of the Central Bank’s efforts to curb illegal banking transactions.
- BVN is a unique identifier for each bank customer across all Nigerian banks, enhancing the security of transactions.
- Nigeria’s banking sector is one of the most dynamic in Africa, with a rapidly growing digital banking landscape.
- The BVN system is linked to customers’ biometric details, making it a robust tool against identity fraud.
- Financial inclusion has been a critical focus of the Nigerian government, with initiatives like the BVN playing a crucial role in bringing more people into the formal banking system.