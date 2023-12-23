Cash Shortage in Nigeria Strands Shoppers and Travellers

On Friday, Nigeria experienced a severe cash shortage, leaving many shoppers and travellers stranded and dependent on Points of Sale (PoS) operators, who charged exorbitant fees for limited cash availability. This crisis also affected hundreds of passengers planning to travel across the country for Christmas and New Year festivities, as they were left stranded at train stations due to glitches in the Nigerian Railway Corporation’s online ticketing portal following the government’s announcement of free train rides for the Yuletide.
The situation was dire at Automated Teller Machine (ATM) galleries and banking halls nationwide, where desperate customers struggled to withdraw cash. In Lagos, customers flocked to the few ATMs dispensing cash, but withdrawal limits were imposed, and banking halls also restricted over-the-counter withdrawals to between N5,000 and N10,000.
Interstate travellers at major motor parks faced difficulty paying fares as transport operators insisted on cash payments. Many passengers turned to PoS operators, who had hiked their charges significantly. Despite the Federal Government’s 50% reduction in fares on select routes, passengers commended the initiative but faced challenges accessing the reduced fares.
Markets also saw high prices of foodstuffs and essential goods, compounded by the cash scarcity, with many traders insisting on cash payments for purchases. The Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, explained that the online booking issues were due to the high demand for tickets with fully booked trains.
The cash crunch persisted across various locations, with banks and ATMs unable to meet the demand for cash withdrawals. PoS operators, facing difficulties in obtaining cash, increased their charges, affecting customers who had no choice but to pay the higher fees.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) attributed the ongoing cash scarcity to collusion between PoS operators and Deposit Money Banks, urging Nigerians to use alternative payment methods and report any issues through the CBN website. Experts called for proactive measures from the CBN to address the cash scarcity and release more naira notes to the public.
Editorial:
The recent cash scarcity in Nigeria, which left many citizens stranded and reliant on PoS operators, highlights a critical issue in the country’s financial infrastructure. This situation underscores the need for a more robust and reliable banking system to cater to the populace’s needs, especially during peak periods like the festive season.
The struggle shoppers and travellers face due to limited cash availability and the glitches in the Nigerian Railway Corporation’s online ticketing system reflect a broader challenge in Nigeria’s digital and financial inclusion efforts. While the government’s initiative to offer free train rides and reduced fares is commendable, the execution and accessibility of these services must be improved to ensure that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.
The reliance on PoS operators and the exorbitant fees charged during this crisis point to a deeper issue of financial accessibility and literacy. The banking sector and regulatory bodies, such as the CBN, must work together to maintain adequate cash flow and ensure that digital payment platforms are reliable and accessible to all population segments.
This situation also calls for a concerted effort to promote and educate the public about alternative payment methods, such as electronic transfers, to reduce the over-dependence on cash transactions. The CBN’s role in monitoring and regulating financial activities to prevent collusion and ensure fair practices is crucial in maintaining public trust in the banking system.
As Nigeria continues to navigate these challenges, it is imperative to focus on building a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem. This includes enhancing digital infrastructure, improving financial literacy, and ensuring that banking services are accessible and reliable for all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest economies in Africa, but cash shortages and banking challenges are not uncommon, especially in rural areas.
- The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) operates Nigeria’s railway network, providing vital transportation services nationwide.
- Points of Sale (PoS) transactions have become increasingly popular in Nigeria, offering an alternative to cash transactions, especially in urban areas.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is responsible for monetary and financial policy in Nigeria, including regulating banking services.
- Digital payment platforms and mobile banking have seen significant growth in Nigeria, but access and reliability issues still pose challenges for widespread adoption.