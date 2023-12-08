CBN Alerts on Rampant Counterfeit Naira Notes Amid Currency Shortage

Amidst a backdrop of currency shortages, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a stark warning about the proliferation of fake naira notes in the market. In a recent statement titled ‘Beware of Counterfeit Naira Banknotes in Circulation,’ the apex bank urged vigilance among Deposit Money Banks, Financial Houses, Bureau de Change operators, and the general public.
The CBN is actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies to track down and prosecute those responsible for distributing counterfeit currency. The statement highlighted, “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to the circulation of counterfeit banknotes, significantly higher denominations, by some individuals for transactions in food markets and other commercial centers across major cities in the country.”
Under Section 20(4) of the CBN Act (2007) as amended, counterfeiting banknotes is a serious offense, punishable by a minimum of five years imprisonment. The CBN’s efforts to seize fake naira notes and bring counterfeiters to justice are ongoing and robust.
The public is encouraged to report any suspicions of counterfeit naira notes to the nearest police station or CBN branch. The statement further implores all financial institutions and the public to exercise increased vigilance to prevent the acceptance and circulation of these counterfeit notes.
In related news, Yohaig NG reports that the Supreme Court has recently decreed that the old Naira denominations of N200, N500, and N1,000 will continue to be legal tender alongside the new notes until a structured replacement or redesign process is implemented by the Federal Government. This decision follows the apex court’s March 3 injunction against the CBN’s deadline for phasing out the old notes. On November 14, the CBN extended the validity of these old notes indefinitely.
In the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s warning about counterfeit naira notes, we find ourselves at a critical juncture in Nigeria’s economic narrative. The proliferation of fake currency is not just a challenge to the financial system; it’s a direct threat to the trust and integrity upon which our economy is built. We must recognize the gravity of this situation and the collective responsibility we bear in addressing it.
The CBN’s proactive stance in this crisis is commendable. Their collaboration with law enforcement to apprehend and prosecute counterfeiters is a necessary step in safeguarding our economy. However, this is not just a battle for the CBN and law enforcement; it’s a call to action for every Nigerian. Vigilance and awareness are our first line of defense. By being alert and reporting suspicious activities, we play a crucial role in protecting our financial ecosystem.
The extension of the validity of old naira notes, as ruled by the Supreme Court, adds another layer of complexity to this issue. While this decision eases the transition to new notes, it also underscores the need for a well-orchestrated currency redesign and replacement process. Such a process must be transparent, inclusive, and considerate of the diverse needs of our population.
As we navigate these challenging times, let us remember that our collective efforts are vital in maintaining the integrity of our currency. The fight against counterfeit currency is not just a matter of law enforcement; it’s a testament to our resilience and commitment to a stable and prosperous Nigeria.
- Nigeria introduced polymer banknotes in 2007, starting with the 20 Naira note, as part of efforts to enhance the quality and security of the currency.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria has a sophisticated currency processing and destruction system, where old and unfit banknotes are routinely withdrawn from circulation.
- Nigeria’s Naira was introduced on 1 January 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 Naira = 1 pound.
- The CBN has implemented various security features in banknotes to combat counterfeiting, including holograms, color-changing features, and UV-light visible elements.
- The name ‘Naira’ is derived from ‘Nigeria’, and the currency sign is ₦, which is an N with two horizontal strokes.