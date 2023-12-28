CBN Investigator Denies Lemo’s Plea to Delay Crucial Meeting

The Office of the Special Central Bank of Nigeria Investigator has firmly rejected Babatunde Lemo, Chairman of Titan Trust Bank Limited’s request to reschedule a critical meeting initially set for December 28, 2023, to January 7. This meeting was crucial to the investigation surrounding the Union Bank of Nigeria Plc acquisition by Titan Trust Bank.
In a letter dated December 27, 2023, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Eloho Okpoziakpo, Head of Operations at the Office of the Special Investigator, the refusal was made clear. The letter was a response to a request from Lemo’s lawyer for a postponement. The investigator also dismissed Lemo’s suggestion that significant shareholders of Titan Trust Bank, Cornelius Vink and Rahul Savara, be given seven days to prove their ownership of TTB and Union Bank of Nigeria or face forfeiture of their shares to the Federal Government.
Jim Obazee, the Special Investigator, had summoned Lemo, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, in connection with the acquisition. Lemo, along with Vink and Savara, was directed to report to the Department of Force Intelligence in Abuja, where they were to be questioned by a team of detectives.
The investigation, initiated by Obazee, alleges that former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele used proxies to establish Titan Trust Bank and acquire Union Bank, utilizing ill-gotten wealth. However, Lemo, through his lawyer, Prof. Gbolahan Elias, SAN, requested the meeting’s postponement, citing that he and the major investors were outside Nigeria for various reasons.
The investigator, however, viewed this request as unacceptable and an obstruction to the investigation. The letter emphasized that neither Lemo nor the other major shareholders had previously submitted the requested documents to the investigating team at the Department of State Service or any other location.
The Special Investigator maintained that the conditions outlined in the original invitation letter remain effective and warned that failure to attend the meeting could lead to severe consequences, including the forfeiture of shareholding and interests in both Titan Trust Bank and Union Bank Nigeria Plc.
Editorial:
As proponents of transparency and accountability in financial institutions, we view with keen interest the recent developments involving the Central Bank of Nigeria’s investigation into the Union Bank of Nigeria Plc acquisition by Titan Trust Bank. The firm stance taken by the Special Investigator in rejecting Babatunde Lemo’s request to reschedule a crucial meeting underscores the seriousness of the investigation and the commitment to uphold integrity in the banking sector.
As suggested in the investigation, the allegations of using proxies to acquire banks point to potential malpractices that could undermine the trust and stability of Nigeria’s financial system. Such investigations must be conducted thoroughly and transparently to ensure that all parties involved are held accountable for their actions.
The refusal to accept a postponement of the meeting, despite the reasons cited by Lemo and his associates, reflects the urgency and importance of the matter. It conveys that compliance and cooperation with regulatory investigations are non-negotiable, especially in cases involving high-profile individuals and significant financial transactions.
This situation also highlights the need for robust regulatory frameworks and vigilant oversight in the banking sector. Ensuring that acquisitions and other major financial activities are conducted legally and ethically is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the banking system and protecting the interests of stakeholders, including customers and shareholders.
As we observe the unfolding events, it is essential to recognize the role of regulatory bodies in safeguarding the financial sector from malpractices and ensuring that institutions operate within the bounds of the law. The outcome of this investigation will have implications for the parties involved and the broader banking sector in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Titan Trust Bank Limited is one of the newer banks in Nigeria, having commenced operations in October 2019.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria plays a crucial role in maintaining financial stability and regulating the banking sector in Nigeria.
- Union Bank of Nigeria, one of the oldest banks in Nigeria, has a rich history dating back to 1917.
- The concept of using proxies in financial transactions can be a way to obscure the actual ownership and control of assets.
- Nigeria’s Department of State Service (DSS) is involved in intelligence gathering and plays a role in national security and economic stability investigations.