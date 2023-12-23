Cbn Reverses Ban On Cryptocurrency Transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revised its policy on cryptocurrency assets, instructing banks to disregard its previous ban on crypto transactions. This change in stance was communicated through a circular dated December 22, 2023, signed by Haruna Mustafa, the Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department at the CBN. The circular, titled ‘Circular to all Banks and other Financial Institutions Guidelines on Operations of Bank Accounts for Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASPS),’ marks a significant shift in Nigeria’s approach to cryptocurrency.
The CBN acknowledged the global trend towards crypto regulation, stating the need to regulate the activities of virtual asset service providers, including cryptocurrencies and crypto assets. This decision aligns with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations updated in 2018, which require regulating VASPs to prevent misuse for money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing (ML/TF/PF).
The Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 recognizes VASPs as part of the definition of a financial institution. In May 2022, Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission also issued rules on issuing, offering, and custody of digital assets and VASPs, providing a regulatory framework for their operations in Nigeria.
The new guideline issued by the CBN supersedes its previous directives. It prohibits banks and other financial institutions from holding, trading, and transacting in virtual currencies on their account. All banks and financial institutions must comply immediately with the new guidelines.
This reversal comes after the CBN’s earlier circular in February 2021 prohibited banks from dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges. The CBN had then instructed banks to close accounts of persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges.
Editorial:
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to lift the ban on cryptocurrency transactions represents a significant development in the country’s financial landscape. This move acknowledges the growing global trend towards integrating digital assets into the mainstream financial system and the importance of adapting to these changes.
The CBN’s initial ban on cryptocurrencies responded to concerns about the potential risks associated with digital assets, including money laundering and terrorism financing. However, the reversal of this policy indicates a recognition of the potential benefits of cryptocurrencies and the need for a regulatory framework that can mitigate risks while promoting innovation and financial inclusion.
The involvement of the Securities and Exchange Commission in establishing rules for digital assets and VASPs is a positive step towards creating a balanced regulatory environment. It ensures that while the financial system is protected from potential abuses associated with virtual assets, it also allows for the growth and development of the digital economy.
This policy shift also reflects the evolving nature of global finance and the need for Nigeria to remain competitive in the digital age. By embracing cryptocurrencies and providing a regulatory framework, Nigeria can position itself as a leader in adopting and regulating digital assets in the African continent.
As Nigeria moves forward with this new approach to cryptocurrencies, educating the public and financial institutions about the benefits and risks associated with digital assets is crucial. This includes promoting responsible investment practices, ensuring consumer protection, and fostering an environment conducive to innovation and growth in the digital asset space.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the leading countries in Africa in terms of cryptocurrency adoption, with a high level of interest among its young and tech-savvy population.
- The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an international body that sets standards and promotes the effective implementation of legal, regulatory, and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and other related threats.
- Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies that use cryptography for security and operate independently of a central bank.
- The Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 is part of Nigeria’s legal framework for combating money laundering and financing terrorism.
- Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission is crucial in regulating the securities and investment sector, including digital assets.