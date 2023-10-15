Concerns Amplify Over Nigeria’s Escalating Debt

Nigeria’s debt trajectory is eliciting apprehension among financial experts and stakeholders as the Federal Government persists in its borrowing spree despite the burgeoning and unsustainable debt load.
The Debt Management Office (DMO) reveals that Nigeria’s total public debt surged to N87.38tn at the end of Q2 this year, marking a 75.29% or N37.53tn increase compared to N49.85tn at the end of March 2023. The domestic debt stands at N54.13tn, while the external debt is N33.25tn, with the former constituting 61.95% and the latter 38.05% of the total debt.
Despite the DMO’s warning that the projected revenue of N10tn for 2023 cannot support additional borrowings, the Federal Government is engaging the World Bank on a fresh $1.5bn loan, titled ‘Nigeria Human Capital for Opportunities and Empowerment’.
Discussions are ongoing for several other loan projects, including a $300m solution for internally displaced persons and host communities, and a $500m rural access and agricultural marketing project-scale up, among others. The government has secured a total of $1.95bn in loans from the World Bank in the initial four months of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
Editorial
The persistent borrowing by the Federal Government, even in the face of an unsustainable debt burden, is a precarious path that warrants immediate reassessment and strategic recalibration.
While the acquisition of loans for developmental projects is not inherently detrimental, the current trajectory of Nigeria’s borrowing, especially amidst warnings from the DMO, is a cause for alarm.
We posit that the government must pivot towards a more sustainable fiscal path, prioritising internal revenue generation and judicious utilisation of available resources over continuous borrowing.
The ongoing discussions regarding additional loans, particularly those aimed at human capital development and empowerment, while noble in intent, must be meticulously scrutinised to ensure that the nation is not ensnared in a debt trap.
The government must explore alternative financing mechanisms, such as partnerships with the private sector, to fund developmental projects. A comprehensive review and possible overhaul of the nation’s tax system could unlock latent revenue streams, thereby reducing the reliance on external borrowing.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s debt was at a mere $9 billion when it was granted debt relief by the Paris Club in 2005.
- The Debt Management Office (DMO) of Nigeria was established to centrally coordinate the management of Nigeria’s debt.
- Nigeria spends a significant portion of its budget on debt servicing. In 2021, debt service took up 83% of Nigeria’s revenue.
- The Chinese government is one of Nigeria’s largest creditors, especially in infrastructure loans.
- Nigeria’s external debt includes multilateral debt, bilateral debt, and commercial debt.