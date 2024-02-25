Faac Distributes N1.15 Trillion In January Revenue To Government Tiers

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has allocated N1.149 trillion from the January 2024 Federation Account revenue to the Federal Government, State Governments, and Local Government Councils. This allocation occurred during the FAAC meeting in February 2024, presided over by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun.
The total distributable revenue of N1,149.816 trillion includes N463.079 billion from statutory revenue, N391.787 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), N15.922 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and N279.028 billion from exchange differences. The gross statutory revenue for January 2024 was N1,151.808 trillion, a significant increase from December 2023. However, VAT revenue saw a decrease compared to the previous month.
The Federal Government received N407.267 billion from the total distributable amount, State Governments received N379.407 billion, and Local Government Councils were allocated N278.041 billion. Additionally, N85.101 billion was shared as derivation revenue to the states eligible for mineral revenue.
The allocation breakdown from statutory revenue shows that the Federal Government received N216.757 billion, States received N109.942 billion, and Local Governments received N84.761 billion, with N51.619 billion allocated as derivation revenue. VAT revenue was distributed with the Federal Government receiving N58.768 billion, States N195.894 billion, and Local Governments N137.125 billion. The EMTL revenue was divided among the Federal Government (N2.388 billion), States (N7.961 billion), and Local Governments (N5.573 billion). In contrast, the exchange difference revenue saw the Federal Government receiving N129.354 billion, States N65.610 billion, and Local Governments N50.582 billion.
January 2024 witnessed a significant increase in Companies’ Income Tax (CIT), Import Duty, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), and Oil and Gas Royalties. In contrast, VAT, Export Duty, EMTL, and CET Levies considerably decreased. The Excess Crude Account (ECA) balance stood at $473,754.57.
Editorial:
The recent FAAC allocation of over N1 trillion for January 2024 underscores the critical role of revenue distribution in sustaining government operations at all levels in Nigeria. This substantial allocation reflects the ongoing efforts to manage the nation’s finances amidst fluctuating global oil prices and broader economic challenges.
The increase in statutory revenue, coupled with the complexities of VAT and other revenue sources, highlights the importance of a diversified revenue base for the country’s fiscal stability. However, the decrease in VAT revenue signals a need for a closer examination of domestic consumption patterns and the effectiveness of VAT collection mechanisms.
As Nigeria continues to navigate the economic implications of global and local dynamics, the FAAC’s role in equitable revenue distribution remains paramount. This process ensures that all tiers of government have the necessary funds to meet their obligations, from infrastructure development to social services delivery.
The dialogue between revenue generation and allocation is a testament to the intricate balance required to foster economic growth and stability. It calls for transparent and accountable governance, where every naira allocated is judiciously used to improve the lives of Nigerians across the federation.
Did You Know?
- The FAAC is a crucial mechanism in Nigeria’s fiscal federalism, ensuring that revenue is equitably shared among the federal, state, and local governments.
- Nigeria’s reliance on oil has prompted efforts to diversify income sources, including enhancing non-oil tax revenues like VAT and CIT.
- The Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) is a relatively new revenue stream, reflecting the growing significance of digital transactions in the economy.
- The Excess Crude Account (ECA) serves as a fiscal buffer, saving excess revenues from crude oil sales for stabilization purposes.
- The derivation of revenue sharing to states from mineral revenues is part of Nigeria’s effort to address the principle of resource control and compensate states contributing significantly to the national purse.