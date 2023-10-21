Federal Government Faces N1.3 Trillion Revenue Deficit in 2023

The Federal government’s budget for 2023 has experienced a significant revenue shortfall, amounting to N1.255 trillion, between January and July of the same year.
As per the 2024-2026 Medium Term Economic Framework (MTEF) drafted by the government, the actual revenue collected was N5.187 trillion against a prorated expectation of N6.442 trillion from the N11.045 trillion projected for the year.
In terms of expenditure, the government’s spending was considerably less than anticipated. By the end of July, only N8.6 trillion was spent out of the N21.83 trillion allocated for the year.
The report highlighted that of the N8.60 trillion spent, N3.94 trillion went towards debt service, and N2.68 trillion was allocated for Personnel costs, including Pensions. A mere N857.08 billion, which is 25% of the prorated budget, was released for MDAs’ capital expenditure as of July 2023.
Despite the current economic challenges, the government remains optimistic, forecasting a Gross Domestic Product growth rate of 3.76% for the upcoming year. This rate is expected to increase to 4.22% in 2025 and 4.78% in 2026.
Additionally, the government anticipates a stronger Naira in the future, projecting exchange rates of N665.61/$1 and N669.79/$1 for 2025 and 2026, respectively.
Editorial:
The revelation of a N1.255 trillion revenue shortfall in the Federal government’s 2023 budget is a cause for concern. It not only underscores the challenges in revenue generation but also highlights the need for a more robust and sustainable economic strategy. While it’s commendable that the government is taking steps to address these challenges, it’s essential to delve deeper into the root causes.
The disparity between projected and actual revenue is a clear indication of systemic issues that need to be addressed. Whether it’s due to over-optimistic projections, external economic factors, or inefficiencies in revenue collection, it’s crucial to identify and rectify these issues.
The government’s spending patterns, especially the significant portion allocated to debt service, raise questions about the sustainability of our current economic trajectory. While debt in itself isn’t inherently bad, it’s vital to ensure that borrowed funds are invested in projects that yield significant returns and contribute to economic growth.
We urge the government to adopt a more pragmatic approach to budgeting, focusing on realistic projections and prioritising investments in sectors that can drive sustainable growth. It’s also essential to foster an environment conducive for businesses to thrive, as they play a crucial role in revenue generation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Federal budget is an annual financial statement that presents the government’s proposed revenues and spending for a financial year.
- The Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) is a three-year planning tool used by the government to set macroeconomic targets and allocate resources.
- Nigeria’s public debt stood at N33.11 trillion as of March 2021.
- The country’s main sources of revenue include oil exports, taxes, customs, and excise duties.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and is classified as a mixed economy emerging market.