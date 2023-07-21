Federal Government to Clamp Down on Unregistered Loan Apps

Under the auspices of the Federal Government, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced its intention to release a list of unregistered digital loan apps operating within Nigeria. The FCCPC also plans to delist two registered loan apps from the Google Play Store due to allegations of harassment towards Nigerians.
The FCCPC stated on Thursday that digital money lenders who have failed or refused to register under its guidelines had been added to a watchlist for strict surveillance and potential action. The list of these digital money lenders will be available on the FCCPC’s website.
The commission’s Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, signed a statement saying, “The Commission will continue to scrutinise listed DMLs and periodically update the list to ensure only businesses that consistently and completely comply with the spirit and intention of the regulatory framework are allowed to do business legally in Nigeria.”
The FCCPC advised Nigerians to exercise caution when selecting digital money lenders.
It recommended that consumers only patronise digital lenders on its approved list to avoid falling victim to illegal and prohibited lending and recovery practices.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s decision to clamp down on unregistered loan apps is a significant move towards protecting consumers from predatory lending practices. However, while this action is commendable, it also highlights the need for more robust regulation of the digital lending sector.
It’s crucial to ensure that all digital lenders operate under a strict regulatory framework that prioritises consumer protection.
This includes implementing stringent registration and compliance requirements and establishing mechanisms for monitoring and enforcing these regulations.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is a government agency responsible for promoting and protecting consumer rights in Nigeria.
- Digital lending has increased in Nigeria in recent years, driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones and the Internet.
- Predatory lending practices, such as high-interest rates and aggressive debt collection tactics, are a significant concern in the digital lending sector.
- The FCCPC can investigate and take action against businesses that violate consumer rights, including digital lenders.
- The FCCPC has registered and approved about 180 loan apps to operate in Nigeria.
About Yohaig NG
Stay updated with the latest Naija news 24/7 on Yohaig NG. We bring you the most critical events in Nigeria, providing comprehensive coverage that keeps you informed. We invite our readers to join the conversation, share their views, and contribute. Your voice matters, and Yohaig NG ensures it’s heard.