FG Aims to Secure N2.5tn with New Bond Auction

The Federal Government is set to augment its finances by N2.5 trillion through its second auction of FGN bonds this year, as announced by the Debt Management Office (DMO). The circular released on Wednesday detailed the offering, which is split into two parts: N1.25 trillion maturing in February 2031 and another N1.25 trillion with a ten-year tenure. These FGN savings bonds are crucial to the government’s domestic borrowing strategy.
The previous year, the government raised approximately N7.06 trillion from the fixed-income market. It has forecasted new borrowings to reach N7.83 trillion for the current year. This financial strategy aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s request to the National Assembly to authorise about $8.69 billion and €100 million in external borrowings as part of the 2022 to 2024 external borrowing plan.
The latest FGN bonds are priced at a face value of N1,000 each, requiring a minimum subscription of N50,001,000, with further increments available in multiples of N1,000. Interest on these bonds is paid out semi-annually to investors. In a recent offering in January, the government issued a two-year FGN Savings Bond due January 17, 2026, at an annual interest rate of 11.033%, and a three-year FGN Savings Bond due January 17, 2027, at 12.033% per annum. The allocation for the two-year tenure bond was N603.42 billion, while the three-year bond received N1.394 trillion.
Editorial:
The Federal Government’s decision to raise N2.5 trillion through FGN bonds is a testament to its ongoing efforts to navigate the complex terrain of national debt management. This strategic move, part of a broader domestic borrowing plan, underscores the delicate balance between funding developmental projects and maintaining sustainable debt levels.
The significance of this bond auction extends beyond the immediate infusion of funds into the treasury. It reflects a calculated approach to harnessing the domestic market’s potential to support the government’s fiscal objectives. By opting for domestic over external borrowing, the government mitigates the risks associated with foreign exchange fluctuations and external economic pressures, safeguarding the nation’s economic sovereignty.
However, this strategy is not without its challenges. The reliance on domestic borrowing, especially in such substantial amounts, raises concerns about crowding out the private sector from the financial markets, potentially stifling economic growth. It also underscores the urgent need for the government to enhance revenue generation from non-debt sources to reduce borrowing requirements.
As we advocate for fiscal prudence, the government must balance leveraging debt for development and ensure the debt burden does not become unsustainable. Pursuing a diversified economy, improved tax collection mechanisms and the curtailment of wasteful expenditure are critical to achieving this balance.
Let this moment catalyse a broader discourse on fiscal responsibility and economic reform. The path to a prosperous and financially stable Nigeria lies in our collective ability to make informed, strategic decisions prioritising long-term sustainability over short-term gains.
Did You Know?
- The Debt Management Office (DMO) was established in 2000 to centrally coordinate the management of Nigeria’s debt centrally, ensuring efficiency and transparency.
- FGN bonds are considered one of the safest investments in Nigeria, as they are backed by the “full faith and credit” of the Federal Government.
- Nigeria’s strategy of increasing domestic borrowing has been influenced by the need to reduce exposure to foreign debt risks, including exchange rate volatility.
- The interest rates on FGN bonds are a critical indicator of the government’s creditworthiness and the economy’s overall health.
- Sustainable debt management practices are crucial for developing countries like Nigeria, as they balance the need for development financing with maintaining debt at manageable levels.