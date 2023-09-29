FG, States, and LGs Secure N1.1tn in August Revenue

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed N1.1 trillion from the August 2023 Federation Account Revenue among the Federal Government, States, and Local Government Councils. The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation disclosed this information.
The FAAC, in its September 2023 meeting, detailed the breakdown of the “N1100.101 billion total distributable revenue”. The funds include distributable statutory revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue, Exchange Difference revenue, and Augmentation.
The total revenue available for August 2023 was N1.48 trillion. Deductions for collection costs amounted to N58.755 billion, with transfers and refunds at N254.046 billion and savings of N71.000 billion.
Despite the significant revenue from VAT and other sources, there was a notable decrease in Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Companies Income Tax (CIT), and Oil and Gas Royalties. The Excess Crude Account (ECA) balance stood at $473,754.57.
Editorial
The FAAC’s distribution of N1.1 trillion in revenue for August 2023 underscores the importance of diversifying Nigeria’s revenue sources. While the country has traditionally relied heavily on oil revenue, the fluctuations in global oil prices and other factors make it imperative to explore other revenue streams.
The significant contributions from VAT and EMTL highlight the potential of these sources to bolster the nation’s coffers.
However, the noted decrease in PPT, CIT, and Oil and Gas Royalties is concerning. It suggests that while some sectors are thriving, others are underperforming. This uneven performance can lead to economic vulnerabilities. For a more resilient economy, ensuring that all sectors are robust and contributing optimally is crucial.
Moreover, transparency in revenue distribution and utilisation is paramount. The public needs to be assured that funds are being used judiciously and for the betterment of the nation. As Nigeria navigates its economic landscape, a balanced revenue generation and allocation approach will be critical to sustainable growth.
Did You Know?
- The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) distributes revenue among Nigeria’s three tiers of government.
- Nigeria’s Value Added Tax (VAT) was introduced in 1993 to replace the sales tax.
- The Excess Crude Account (ECA) was established in 2004 to save oil revenues above a base amount.
- Nigeria’s public debt stood at $86.39 billion as of December 2022.
- The FAAC meets monthly to deliberate on the distribution of revenues among the Federal, State, and Local Governments.