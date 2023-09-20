Firs Nears N12 Trillion Target With N8.5 Trillion Revenue So Far

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is optimistic about hitting its N12 trillion revenue goal for the year. As of mid-September, the agency has collected N8.5 trillion.
Saidatu Yero, Director of Taxpayer Services at FIRS, made this announcement. She spoke during a sensitisation programme focusing on the Finance Act and tax administration.
Yero highlighted that recent fiscal reforms have improved revenue collection.
The FIRS aims to raise Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio to 16.5%, matching Africa’s average. The agency plans to further increase this to 18% in the next three years.
Yero reiterated the FIRS’s commitment to these goals.
Toluwalese Akpomedaye, FIRS State Coordinator for Lagos Mainland West, discussed the agency’s innovations. These include more accessible tax payment methods and streamlined tax clearance certificates.
Akpomedaye affirmed the FIRS’s readiness to support businesses and industries.
Editorial
The FIRS’s progress toward its ambitious N12 trillion revenue target is a positive sign for Nigeria’s fiscal health. However, it raises questions about the sustainability of such revenue collection.
Can the FIRS maintain this momentum, especially given the economic challenges posed by the pandemic?
The agency’s focus on raising the tax-to-GDP ratio is commendable but ambitious. What are the practical steps being taken to achieve this?
The FIRS’s innovations in tax administration are aimed at making operations easier for taxpayers. But are these changes sufficient to encourage compliance and boost revenue?
Did You Know?
- The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is responsible for assessing, collecting, and accounting for tax and other revenues accruing to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio is below the average for Africa at 16.5%.
- The Finance Act, which the FIRS focuses on, aims to reform Nigeria’s tax laws and improve compliance.
- In 2020, Nigeria ranked 131 out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report.
- The FIRS’s revenue collection efforts could significantly impact Nigeria’s budget and public services.