Foreign Investors Pull Out $5 Billion from Nigeria, CBN Reports

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that foreign firms repatriated $5.86 billion from the Nigerian economy between October 2022 and March 2023. Of this amount, $5.13 billion was repatriated as dividends by foreign investors.
The CBN’s ‘Economic Report, First Quarter 2023’ revealed that the deficit in its primary income account widened to $2.69 billion in Q1 2023, up from $2.26 billion in Q4 2022.
The report further elaborated that the primary income account covers the compensation of employees and investment income. Dividend payments to foreign investors amounted to $5.13 billion during the six months under review.
The deficit in the primary income account increased by 18.7% to $2.69 billion in Q1 2023, primarily due to a 34.9% increase in investment income payments.
President Bola Tinubu, in his inaugural address, acknowledged the challenges investors face in repatriating their funds. He promised to review complaints about multiple taxation and various anti-investment inhibitions.
Editorial
The recent disclosure by the Central Bank of Nigeria about the massive repatriation of funds by foreign investors is a red flag for the Nigerian economy.
While foreign investment is crucial for economic development, the outflow of such a significant amount raises concerns about the country’s investment climate and financial stability.
The widening deficit in the primary income account is another worrying sign. It indicates that more money is leaving the country than is being invested or earned, which could have long-term repercussions for economic growth and stability.
The government needs to address these issues promptly to restore investor confidence and ensure sustainable economic development.
This situation also calls into question the effectiveness of policies aimed at attracting and retaining foreign investment.
The government must take immediate steps to create a more conducive environment for investment, including addressing issues of multiple taxation and bureaucratic hurdles.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with a GDP of $514 billion as of 2021.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and is responsible for monetary policy and financial stability.
- Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Nigeria peaked at $8.9 billion in 2011 but has been on a decline since then.
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange is one of the largest in Africa, with a market capitalization of over $55 billion.
- Nigeria has a diverse economy with key sectors including oil and gas, agriculture, telecommunications, and services.