Half of Nigeria’s States Rely on Federal Aid for Salaries

A significant revelation has shown that 24 states within Nigeria cannot pay their workers’ salaries without financial support from the federal government. This discovery was highlighted by examining the budget approvals for the fiscal year of 2024, where only 11 out of the 36 states could afford salary payments independently. States such as Lagos, Kano, Anambra, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Kaduna, Kwara, Osun, Ogun, and Zamfara have demonstrated sufficient internal revenue generation to manage their payroll without external assistance.
The budgets, detailed on the Open States website backed by BudgIT, provide a clear picture of each state’s financial capabilities. However, Rivers State’s budget remains inaccessible. The analysis indicates that the internal revenues of 24 states fall short of their wage bills, compelling them to depend on federal allocations or resort to borrowing.
These states include Bayelsa, Ondo, Yobe, Sokoto, Taraba, Plateau, Oyo, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kebbi, Katsina, Jigawa, Gombe, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Borno, Benue, Bauchi, Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Abia, and Delta. This fiscal dilemma arrives amid calls from labour unions for wage increases due to the current administration’s escalating cost of living following policy changes, such as fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange market consolidation.
The Nigerian Labour Congress has even suggested a minimum wage hike to N1m, citing inflation concerns, though the government has not agreed. Between January and June 2023, the states borrowed N46.17bn from banks to meet salary obligations, with Access Bank being the primary lender. Despite increased federal allocations due to recent subsidy and currency reforms, which boosted income by 40%, states’ borrowing appetites have not waned.
Kaduna State’s Governor, Uba Sani, noted a cessation in borrowing for salaries following these reforms. Yet 32 states have indicated plans to borrow N2.78tn for the 2024 budget. To cover salary expenses totalling N1.48tn, these 24 states project to generate N914bn in internal revenue, highlighting a N566bn shortfall that necessitates federal or additional borrowing support.
Experts have voiced concerns over the state’s reliance on recurrent expenditures and the need for innovative financial strategies to attract investments and achieve fiscal sustainability. They urge states to capitalize on their unique strengths and foster an environment conducive to foreign investment. They also call for reevaluating fiscal federalism to grant states more control over their resources.
Editorial:
The recent revelation that half of Nigeria’s states cannot fund their salary bills without federal assistance reveals a systemic financial vulnerability that threatens the livelihoods of countless workers and the fabric of state governance. This situation, a testament to the precarious economic standing of these states, underscores the urgent need for a paradigm shift in how state economies are structured and managed.
The crux lies in these states’ dire lack of financial autonomy, rendering them dependent on the federal government’s largesse. This cycle breeds inefficiency, stifles innovation, and hampers the development of robust, self-sufficient local economies. For too long, the narrative around state revenues has been one of deficiency rather than potentiality. It’s time to rewrite this narrative.
As a collective voice, we argue for a renewed focus on harnessing local resources, improving internal revenue generation, and cultivating a conducive environment for investment. States must move beyond traditional revenue streams and explore untapped sectors, leveraging their unique geographical, cultural, and economic strengths. This strategic shift requires innovative policymaking and a commitment to transparency, accountability, and governance reforms that instil confidence among potential investors.
As we advocate for these changes, it’s crucial to recognize the role of fiscal federalism in this equation. A system that empowers states to have greater control and management over their resources could be the linchpin in achieving economic autonomy. Such restructuring, coupled with a reduction in bloated governmental apparatus and a focus on developmental rather than recurrent expenditures, could pave the way for a new era of fiscal sustainability and economic prosperity across Nigeria’s states.
In echoing our opening thesis, the path to fiscal independence and economic resilience for Nigeria’s states lies in a bold reimagining of their economic foundations. It’s a journey fraught with challenges but one that holds the promise of transforming the economic destiny of millions of Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and one of its largest oil producers, yet its wealth distribution remains uneven, contributing to widespread economic disparities.
- Lagos State, not dependent on federal allocation for salaries, generates the highest internal revenue in Nigeria, rivalling the combined IGR of several other states.
- The concept of fiscal federalism, often debated in Nigeria, refers to the division of governmental functions and financial relations among levels of government, including the allocation of resources.
- Nigeria’s public sector is one of the largest in Africa, with an extensive network of federal and state government entities that significantly influence the country’s employment and wage bill dynamics.
- Despite its rich natural resources, including oil, gas, and minerals, Nigeria faces challenges in attracting significant foreign direct investment outside the energy sector, partly due to regulatory uncertainties and infrastructure deficits.