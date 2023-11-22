House of Reps Greenlights 2024-2026 Fiscal Framework

The House of Representatives has given its approval to the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). This significant move sets the benchmark oil price at USD 73.96, $73.76, and $69.90 per barrel for 2024, 2025, and 2026 respectively. Additionally, the daily crude oil production is projected at 1.78 Mbps, 1.80 Mbps, and 1.81 Mbps for these years.
The House also sanctioned an exchange rate of N700, N665.61, and N669.79 to USD$1 for the period from 2024 to 2026. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rates are anticipated to be 3.76%, 4.22%, and 4.78% for 2024, 2025, and 2026, with an inflation rate of 21.40% in 2024, 20.30% in 2025, and 18.60% in 2026.
Key financial parameters for 2024–2026 include a recommended federal government spending of N26 trillion and retained revenue of N16.9 trillion. The budget deficit is projected at N9 trillion, with new borrowings amounting to N7.8 trillion. Other significant figures include N1.3 trillion in statutory transfers, an estimated N8.2 trillion in debt service, and N243.6 billion in the sinking fund.
The House also addressed issues with the Nigerian Postal (NIPOST) Service, deciding to wind up and deregister its illegal subsidiaries. It called for an investigation into the N10 billion released for NIPOST restructuring and recapitalisation, to recover funds if misused. Additionally, the House recommended that tax waivers not linked to non-governmental/non-profit organisations should be discontinued, and waivers from 2015 onwards should be scrutinized.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the approval of the 2024-2026 MTEF and FSP by the House of Representatives as a pivotal step in Nigeria’s economic planning and fiscal responsibility. The set benchmarks and projections reflect a cautious yet optimistic outlook on the nation’s economic future, considering the volatile nature of global oil prices and the challenges of domestic production.
The decision to scrutinize and potentially recover funds allocated for NIPOST restructuring is a positive move towards accountability and transparency in government spending. Public funds must be utilized judiciously, especially at a time when the nation is grappling with budget deficits and increasing debt.
However, the projected high inflation rates and substantial new borrowings raise concerns. While borrowing can be a necessary tool for development, such debts must be managed responsibly and invested in projects that yield long-term benefits for the nation. The focus should be on sustainable growth, reducing inflation, and improving the overall economic well-being of the citizens.
We urge the government to maintain a balanced approach in its fiscal policies, ensuring that economic growth does not come at the expense of financial stability. It’s also vital that the government continues to foster an environment conducive to business and investment, to drive growth and reduce reliance on oil revenues.
While the approval of the MTEF and FSP marks a significant step in Nigeria’s economic planning, these plans must be executed with a focus on sustainable growth, fiscal responsibility, and the welfare of the Nigerian people.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Oil Dependence: Nigeria’s economy is heavily reliant on oil, making it vulnerable to global market fluctuations.
- Fiscal Strategy Paper: The FSP is a critical document that outlines the government’s fiscal policies, strategies, and projections.
- Economic Diversification: Nigeria has been making efforts to diversify its economy to reduce dependence on oil.
- Public Debt in Nigeria: Nigeria’s public debt has been rising, prompting discussions on sustainable debt management.
- Inflation Challenges: Inflation has been a persistent challenge in Nigeria, affecting the cost of living and economic stability.