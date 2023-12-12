Naira Rises, Hits N864/$ in Official Market Due to More Dollar Supply

The Nigerian naira experienced a significant appreciation, closing at N864.29 to the dollar at the official Investors and Exporter window on Monday. This marked a 27.16 percent increase, a notable recovery from its all-time low of N1099.05/$ last Friday, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.
This improvement in the naira’s value coincided with a substantial 86.83 percent increase in the daily dollar turnover, which surged to $132.46 million from $70.90 million on the previous Friday. The trading day saw the naira opening at N867/$, reaching a high of N1185.10/$, and then dropping to a low of N720/$ before settling at N864.29/$.
The naira’s recent performance reflects a marginal recovery amid ongoing volatility since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) removed the rate cap. Following the CBN’s efforts to unify exchange rates, Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have declined by about $1.6 billion, now standing at $32.97 billion. This decrease in foreign exchange reserves has been a contributing factor to the naira’s instability.
The Economist Intelligence Unit, in its Africa Outlook report, expressed concerns about Nigeria’s capacity to defend its exchange rate unification policy, citing insufficient foreign exchange reserves. The report also highlighted challenges such as high inflation and disparities with the parallel market, which contribute to the instability of the exchange rate regime and may lead to periodic devaluations.
CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso recently discussed Nigeria’s attempts to stabilize its exchange rates, announcing plans to release new foreign exchange guidelines. These guidelines aim to ensure the effective functioning of domestic and foreign currency markets through clear, transparent, and harmonized rules. The CBN plans to develop these guidelines and conduct extensive consultations with banks and foreign exchange market operators before implementation.
Editorial
The recent appreciation of the Nigerian naira to N864 against the dollar in the official Investors and Exporter window is a development that has caught the attention of economic observers and stakeholders. This significant recovery, marked by a 27.16 percent increase from its all-time low, is a positive sign in the short term but also invites a deeper analysis of Nigeria’s economic landscape and foreign exchange policies.
First and foremost, the naira’s recovery, albeit marginal, is a welcome relief for an economy that has been grappling with currency volatility. This improvement in the exchange rate can be attributed to the increased dollar supply in the market, a factor that underscores the sensitivity of the naira to fluctuations in foreign exchange availability. The surge in daily dollar turnover to $132.46 million is a clear indicator of this dynamic.
However, while the immediate gains are evident, it’s crucial to look beyond the surface. The naira’s volatility in recent times, particularly since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) removed the rate cap, points to deeper systemic issues in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market. The decline in the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which has fallen by about $1.6 billion, reflects underlying challenges in managing the currency and stabilizing the economy.
The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Africa Outlook report raises valid concerns about Nigeria’s ability to sustain its exchange rate unification policy, given the current state of its foreign exchange reserves. High inflation and the disparity with the parallel market further complicate the situation, making the exchange rate regime vulnerable to instability and potential devaluations.
In this context, the CBN’s announcement of new foreign exchange guidelines is a step in the right direction. It shows a proactive approach to addressing some of the challenges in the foreign exchange market. The success of these guidelines, however, will depend on their ability to bring clarity, transparency, and stability to the market. These new rules must be developed in consultation with key stakeholders, including banks and foreign exchange market operators, to ensure they are practical and effective.
This situation highlights the need for broader economic reforms in Nigeria. Diversifying the economy, improving the business environment, and increasing foreign direct investment are critical to reducing the over-reliance on oil revenues, which significantly impacts foreign exchange availability.
While the naira’s recent appreciation is a positive development, it should be viewed as an impetus for more comprehensive economic reforms. The CBN’s efforts to stabilize the currency are commendable, but they need to be part of a larger strategy that addresses the structural issues in the economy. Only through a combination of sound monetary policies and broader economic reforms can Nigeria achieve a stable and sustainable economic environment.
The recent appreciation of the naira in the official exchange rate market is a complex phenomenon that warrants a deeper understanding of Nigeria’s economic framework and the intricacies of foreign exchange management. The naira’s movement to N864 against the dollar, while indicative of a short-term gain, opens up broader discussions about the long-term stability and health of Nigeria’s economy.
The exchange rate of a currency is a reflection of various economic factors, including foreign exchange reserves, inflation rates, and overall economic policy. In Nigeria’s case, the dependence on oil revenues has historically made the economy and the naira vulnerable to external shocks. The recent fluctuations in the naira’s value can be partly attributed to changes in global oil prices and the nation’s fluctuating foreign exchange reserves.
The disparity between the official and parallel market rates for the naira points to underlying issues in the foreign exchange market. This gap often results from supply-demand imbalances, speculative activities, and sometimes, policy uncertainties. Bridging this gap is crucial for economic stability and requires a combination of robust monetary policies and strategies to boost foreign exchange earnings through diversification.
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) role in this scenario is pivotal. The introduction of new foreign exchange guidelines is a step towards creating a more transparent and stable foreign exchange regime. However, for these guidelines to be effective, they must be part of a broader, more comprehensive economic strategy. This strategy should include measures to diversify the economy, enhance the business environment, and attract foreign investment, reducing the over-reliance on oil revenues.
In addition to policy measures, there is a need for increased public awareness and understanding of foreign exchange dynamics. Educating the public about how foreign exchange rates are determined and their impact on the economy can help demystify the subject and reduce speculative tendencies that often exacerbate volatility.
While the naira’s recent appreciation is a positive sign, it should be viewed within the broader context of Nigeria’s economic challenges and opportunities. Achieving a stable and realistic exchange rate requires a concerted effort from the CBN, the government, and other stakeholders in the economy. It is through a combination of sound monetary policies, economic diversification, and public education that Nigeria can hope to achieve a stable and sustainable economic future.
Did You Know?
- The naira was introduced on 1 January 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 naira = 1 pound. This made Nigeria the last country to abandon the £sd currency system.
- Nigeria operates a managed float exchange rate system, where the value of the naira is not determined purely by market forces but is managed, to an extent, by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
- The Nigerian economy is heavily reliant on oil, which accounts for the majority of its export earnings and government revenues, making the economy and the naira’s value sensitive to fluctuations in oil prices.
- In recent years, the CBN has implemented multiple foreign exchange policies, including multiple exchange rates, to stabilize the naira and control inflation.
- The parallel market, also known as the black market, often shows a significant difference in exchange rates compared to the official rate, reflecting supply-demand dynamics and market perceptions of the naira’s true value.