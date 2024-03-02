NDIC Pays Out to Depositors of 179 Closed Banks, Ensures Protection of Funds

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has successfully reimbursed customers’ deposits from 179 microfinance and four primary mortgage banks recently closing down across Nigeria. This announcement was made by the NDIC Managing Director, Dr. Bello Hassan, at the 45th Kaduna International Trade Fair. Hassan, represented by the NDIC’s Deputy Director of Communication, Hauwa Gambo, emphasized the corporation’s unwavering commitment to protecting depositors’ funds in the event of bank failures.
Dr. Hassan detailed the implementation of the Single Customer View (SCV) framework by the NDIC, a strategic initiative designed to expedite the reimbursement process for depositors of failed banks. He highlighted the NDIC’s strengthened collaboration with the judiciary, which has expedited the prosecution of failed insured banks and resolved protracted liquidation cases, such as those of Fortune and Triumph Banks.
These concerted efforts have improved the corporation’s debt recovery rates and enabled it to declare 100% liquidation dividends to uninsured depositors of more than 20 deposit money banks in liquidation. The recent closure of 179 microfinance banks and four primary mortgage banks is a testament to the NDIC’s efficiency in ensuring timely payment of insured sums to affected depositors.
The NDIC has adopted digital remote payment strategies to facilitate reimbursement, including electronic fund transfers to verified depositors’ alternative bank accounts. To reach depositors with smaller balances, the corporation launched the ‘Deposit Tracer’ initiative in partnership with mobile operators, allowing depositors to access their funds through mobile accounts.
Dr. Hassan called on depositors of liquidated banks to take advantage of the NDIC’s initiatives to claim their trapped funds, reassuring them of the corporation’s dedication to safeguarding the interests of Nigerian depositors.
Editorial:
The NDIC’s recent accomplishments in reimbursing depositors of closed banks underscore the critical role of deposit insurance in maintaining financial stability and depositor confidence in Nigeria’s banking sector. By swiftly addressing the needs of affected depositors, the NDIC mitigates the immediate impact of bank failures and reinforces the integrity of the financial system.
The introduction of innovative frameworks like the Single Customer View and digital payment strategies reflects the NDIC’s adaptability and forward-thinking approach to challenges in the banking sector. These initiatives and the corporation’s effective collaboration with judicial and regulatory bodies exemplify a comprehensive strategy to protect depositors and ensure the banking industry’s resilience.
The NDIC’s efforts to streamline the liquidation process and enhance debt recovery capabilities demonstrate a commitment to operational excellence and fiscal responsibility. As the NDIC continues to navigate the complexities of bank failures, its proactive measures and strategic partnerships are invaluable in promoting a secure and stable banking environment.
In moving forward, the NDIC must maintain this momentum, continuously seeking ways to improve its services and adapt to the evolving needs of the banking community. The corporation’s ability to innovate and respond effectively to bank closures will remain crucial in upholding depositor trust and fostering sustainable growth in Nigeria’s financial sector.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) was established to protect depositors and guarantee the settlement of insured funds in case of a bank failure.
- Microfinance and mortgage banks provide financial services to underserved populations and contribute to economic development.
- The Single Customer View (SCV) framework is a regulatory initiative to enhance the accuracy of depositor information and facilitate rapid insurance payouts.
- Electronic fund transfers and mobile payment solutions are increasingly being utilized to streamline the reimbursement process for depositors of failed banks.
- The NDIC’s collaboration with the judiciary and the use of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms have significantly expedited the liquidation and resolution of failed banks.