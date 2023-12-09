NDIC Prepares to Pay N16.18bn to Depositors of Closed Banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced its readiness to disburse 100 per cent liquidation dividend payments totalling N16.18 billion to depositors of 20 defunct banks. This announcement was made by the NDIC Managing Director, Bello Hassan, during the NDIC Day at the ongoing 44th Kano International Trade Fair.
The NDIC has urged depositors to come forward for verification and payment of their deposits exceeding the insured sums, known as “liquidation dividends.” The affected banks include Liberty Bank, City Express Bank, Assurance Bank, Century Bank, Allied Bank, Financial Merchant Bank, Icon Merchant Bank, Progress Bank, Merchant Bank of Africa, Premier Commercial Bank, North-South Bank, Prime Merchant Bank, Commercial Trust Bank, Cooperative and Commerce Bank, Rims Merchant Bank, Pan African Bank, Fortune Bank, All States Trust Bank, Nigeria Merchant Bank, and Amicable Bank.
Following the revocation of licenses for 179 Microfinance Banks and four Primary Mortgage Banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the NDIC immediately commenced the liquidation of these banks and began disbursing insured sums to depositors within seven days of the closure of the Microfinance banks. The NDIC has paid N1.5 billion to 41,034 depositors of 129 MFBs and PMBs to date.
Hassan emphasised the varying insurance coverage for depositors across different banking institutions. He assured that the NDIC, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, would continue to work towards the safety and stability of the Nigerian banking system.
Editorial
The NDIC’s move to pay out N16.18 billion in liquidation dividends to depositors of closed banks is a significant step in safeguarding the interests of depositors and maintaining confidence in the Nigerian banking system. This action demonstrates the NDIC’s commitment to its mandate of protecting depositors and contributing to the financial system’s stability.
The liquidation of failed banks and the prompt payment of insured sums are crucial in mitigating the impact of bank failures on depositors and the economy. It is a reassurance to the public that their deposits are protected to a certain extent, even in the event of a bank’s collapse. However, this situation also highlights the need for robust regulatory oversight and sound risk management practices within the banking sector to prevent such failures.
The NDIC’s role in the banking sector goes beyond compensating depositors; it plays a vital part in promoting a safe and stable banking environment. The corporation’s efforts in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure adequate supervision of banks and adherence to procedures and guidelines are essential in preventing future bank failures.
The NDIC’s initiative to pay liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks is a commendable effort to maintain the integrity of the banking sector. It underscores the importance of deposit insurance in protecting depositors and preserving trust in the financial system.
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) ‘s announcement to pay out N16.18 billion in liquidation dividends to depositors of 20 defunct banks marks a significant move in Nigeria’s financial sector. This decision reflects the NDIC’s commitment to protecting depositors and maintaining confidence in the nation’s banking system.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) was established in 1988 to protect depositors and guarantee the settlement of insured funds when a deposit-taking financial institution can no longer repay their deposits.
- Deposit insurance is implemented in many countries to protect bank depositors, in whole or in part, from losses caused by a bank’s inability to pay its debts when due.
- The standard insurance limit for depositors in Nigeria is N500,000 per depositor per bank for Deposit Money Banks and N200,000 per depositor per bank for Microfinance Banks.
- The NDIC also plays a critical role in promoting and contributing to the financial system’s stability through its supervisory and regulatory activities.
- The liquidation process for failed banks involves realising the banks’ assets and distributing the proceeds to the creditors, including depositors, according to the legal order of precedence.