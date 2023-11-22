Ngx Urges Government To Favor Listed Firms In Forex Access

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has made a significant appeal to the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria, urging them to give priority to listed corporates in their procurement processes and access to foreign exchange. This call was made by the Chief Executive Officer of the NGX, Temi Popoola, who emphasized the potential benefits of such a move for the economy.
Popoola, speaking at the MTN Capital Markets Day, highlighted the NGX’s enthusiasm for the administration of President Bola Tinubu and its ‘renewed hope’ agenda. He sees this as an opportunity to collaborate with market stakeholders, including regulators, to tackle the challenges faced by the government and listed corporates.
Popoola stressed the importance of advocacy over traditional investment banking approaches for changing the capital market’s landscape. He pointed out that many companies are interested in listing on the NGX but are hindered by regulations that don’t allow them to list or pay dividends in dollars, despite earning in this currency. The NGX is working with regulators and policymakers to address this issue, which could unlock significant benefits for the government and the economy.
Additionally, Popoola disclosed ongoing discussions with the Federal Government to encourage listings through supportive legislation. He argued that increased listings would enhance government revenue, citing the transparency, higher tax contributions, and better governance of listed companies. He also reflected on the historical role of government support in facilitating many current listings on the Exchange.
Regarding Nigeria’s downgrade from a frontier market to unclassified, Popoola noted that the impact was more nuanced than headlines suggested. With foreign investors already holding a small share of the market, the immediate impact was less significant than anticipated.
Editorial
The Nigerian Exchange Limited’s call for prioritizing listed companies in foreign exchange access is a strategic move that could reshape Nigeria’s economic landscape. At Yohaig NG, we see this as a pivotal moment for the nation’s financial sector.
Prioritizing listed companies in foreign exchange access could stimulate the economy by encouraging more companies to list on the NGX. This would not only increase market capitalization but also enhance transparency and governance in the corporate sector. However, such policies must be implemented with careful consideration to avoid any unintended consequences that could destabilize the market.
The government’s role in supporting the NGX and its listed companies is vital. Supportive legislation and policies can create a more conducive environment for businesses to thrive. This, in turn, can lead to increased investment, both domestic and foreign, further strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global market.
However, the government must also ensure that these policies are inclusive and do not disproportionately benefit a few at the expense of the broader economy. A balanced approach is necessary to maintain market stability and investor confidence.
The NGX’s proposal presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria’s economic growth. The government and regulatory bodies must work closely with the NGX to develop policies that support the growth of the capital market while ensuring economic stability and inclusivity.
Did You Know?
- NGX’s History: The Nigerian Stock Exchange, now known as the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), was established in 1960.
- Market Capitalization: NGX is one of the largest stock exchanges in Africa by market capitalization.
- First Listing: The first company to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange was the Nigerian Tobacco Company in 1961.
- Electronic Trading: NGX transitioned to an electronic trading system in 1999, revolutionizing the trading process.
- Diverse Listings: NGX lists a variety of securities, including equities, bonds, and exchange-traded funds.