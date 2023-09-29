Nigerians Turn to Loan Sharks Due to Limited Credit Access, Says Minister

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, highlighted the growing concern of Nigerians resorting to loan shark applications due to limited access to credit. This trend, he noted, exacerbates the poverty situation. Dr Tijani voiced this concern during the unveiling of a new digital bank, Kayi Bank, in Abuja.
He emphasised the importance of financial inclusion, suggesting that digital banks can play a pivotal role in achieving this.
“Inclusive growth in society is paramount, and financial inclusion is a significant contributor to this growth,” he stated.
The minister further explained that without financial inclusion, economic growth remains stunted.
Dr Tijani pointed out the dangers of limited access to credit, stating that it drives individuals towards risky and unofficial financial practices. He said, “When people lack access to credit and financial services, they resort to borrowing from lenders who charge exorbitant interest rates. This cycle keeps them entrenched in poverty.”
He called on innovators to design products that empower the common man. The Kayi App, a pan-African Digital Payment Platform, has been introduced to boost financial inclusion. Abdulganiyu Rufa’i, the Product lead for Kayi App, expressed optimism about the app’s potential impact in the African fintech market.
Editorial
The issue of limited access to credit in Nigeria is not just an economic concern but a social one. As Dr Bosun Tijani rightly pointed out, the lack of financial inclusion is pushing many Nigerians towards loan sharks, further entrenching them in the vicious cycle of poverty. This situation underscores the importance of financial inclusion in fostering economic growth and reducing poverty.
Digital banks, like the newly launched Kayi Bank, can play a transformative role in bridging this gap. By offering accessible and affordable financial services, they can empower individuals, especially those in underserved areas, to participate in the formal economy.
It’s not just about providing loans but about creating an ecosystem where individuals have the tools and resources to manage their finances effectively.
The government and private sector must collaborate to promote financial literacy, ensuring that individuals are equipped with the knowledge to make informed financial decisions. Furthermore, regulatory frameworks should be put in place to protect consumers from predatory lending practices.
The goal should be to create a financially inclusive society where every Nigerian has access to affordable and reliable financial services.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest unbanked populations in the world, with millions lacking access to basic financial services.
- Digital banking platforms have the potential to reach remote areas, offering services that traditional banks might not provide.
- Financial inclusion can lead to a significant reduction in poverty, as it allows individuals to participate in the formal economy.
- Predatory lending practices, such as those of loan sharks, can lead to borrowers paying interest rates as high as 400%.
- Digital financial services can also facilitate cross-border transactions, making it easier for businesses to operate internationally.