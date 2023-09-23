Palmpay Advocates For Strategic Partnerships To Boost Financial Inclusion

PalmPay, a leading financial technology platform, has emphasised the need for strategic collaborations within the financial sector to enhance inclusion.
This call was made during the 2023 annual conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria.
The event, themed ‘Strengthening Digital Infrastructure for an Efficient Innovative Payment System in Nigeria,’ took place in Lagos.
Foluso Aduloju, the Head of Operations at PalmPay, highlighted the importance of industry regulators and stakeholders working together to promote financial inclusion.
He acknowledged the significant contributions of regulatory bodies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System, and the Nigerian Communications Commission.
These entities have fostered growth in the financial sector through policies and regulations.
Aduloju pointed out that fintech’s introduction in recent years has bridged the financial inclusion gap, building on the foundation laid by banks.
He stated, “We firmly believe that collaboration is the cornerstone of sustainable growth and innovation in the financial sector. By joining forces, we can create a positive impact on the industry and, ultimately, the lives of the people we serve.”
PalmPay urged industry participants to engage in constructive discussions, share best practices, and collaborate on projects that align with the shared objective of nurturing a more inclusive and innovative financial ecosystem.
Editorial:
The call by PalmPay for enhanced collaboration in the financial sector is both timely and essential. The need for a unified approach becomes even more critical as the digital revolution continues to reshape the financial landscape.
Financial inclusion is not just about providing access but ensuring that this access is sustainable, secure, and beneficial to the end-users.
Regulatory bodies have indeed played their part, but the onus is now on industry players, both old and new, to come together. Fintech platforms like PalmPay have shown the potential of technology in bridging financial gaps.
However, these efforts might remain isolated without a collaborative approach, limiting their overall impact.
The stakes are high for Nigeria, a country with a vast unbanked population. The synergy between traditional banking institutions and fintech platforms can unlock unprecedented growth and opportunities.
It’s a win-win situation where collaboration drives business growth and transforms lives.
Did You Know?
- Financial inclusion refers to making financial products and services accessible and affordable to all individuals and businesses, regardless of their economic status.
- Nigeria has a National Financial Inclusion Strategy to reduce the number of adults excluded from the financial system.
- Fintech platforms leverage technology to offer innovative financial solutions, often bypassing traditional banking barriers.
- Mobile money and digital wallets are among Africa’s most popular fintech solutions.
- Collaborative efforts in the financial sector can lead to shared technological infrastructure, reducing costs and increasing reach.