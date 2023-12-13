Recognition for Integrity: CIBN and FCMB Honor Two Nigerians for Their Honesty

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) have jointly recognized and rewarded two Nigerians, Ms. Ngozi Kekwaaru and Auwalu Alkasim, for their exceptional integrity in returning substantial sums of money. This commendable act of honesty was celebrated at the last Bankers Dinner of the CIBN held in Lagos.
Ms. Ngozi Kekwaaru, an employee of Eko Hotel and Suites, was acknowledged for her honesty in returning $70,000 left behind by a guest at the hotel. Similarly, Auwalu Alkasim, a tricycle driver in Kano, was honored for returning N15 million forgotten by a passenger in his tricycle. These acts of integrity and ethical behavior stood out as exemplary in a world where such virtues are increasingly rare.
FCMB, in recognizing these individuals, emphasized that their financial gesture was a deep expression of appreciation for the commitment to ethical behavior demonstrated by Kekwaaru and Alkasim. Mrs. Yemisi Edun, FCMB’s Managing Director, while presenting the cheques to the duo, congratulated them for receiving the Outstanding Integrity Award from the CIBN. She remarked, “In a world where integrity is becoming increasingly scarce, your actions are a beacon of hope, setting a standard for others to follow.”
The President and chairman of the Council of the CIBN, Dr. Ken Opara, also commended Kekwaaru and Alkasim for their selfless actions, stating that they have demonstrated the true essence of integrity. He noted that their honesty and commitment to doing the right thing, even when faced with personal gain, exemplify the values that underpin the banking profession. Dr. Opara expressed hope that their stories would inspire young Nigerians to uphold the highest standards of integrity in their personal and professional lives.
Editorial
In a world increasingly beset by moral ambiguities and ethical compromises, the recent recognition of Ms. Ngozi Kekwaaru and Auwalu Alkasim by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring value of integrity. Their acts of honesty, returning substantial sums of money that were not theirs, are not just commendable; they are exemplary, shining a light on the often-overlooked virtue of integrity in our society.
In today’s fast-paced and complex world, where the lines between right and wrong are frequently blurred, acts of integrity like those of Kekwaaru and Alkasim are rare. Kekwaaru, an employee of Eko Hotel and Suites, returned $70,000 left behind by a guest, while Alkasim, a tricycle driver in Kano, returned N15 million forgotten by a passenger. These actions are remarkable not just for the honesty they display but also for the courage they embody. In a society where financial struggles are a reality for many, the decision to return such large sums of money speaks volumes about their character and moral fortitude.
The recognition by CIBN and FCMB of these individuals is a crucial step in promoting ethical behavior in society. By celebrating acts of integrity, these institutions are sending a powerful message that honesty and ethical conduct are valued and rewarded. This recognition serves as an inspiration to others, encouraging them to emulate such behavior in their own lives. It also reinforces the idea that success and recognition can be achieved through means that are morally upright and socially responsible.
Integrity is the foundation upon which trust is built, both in personal relationships and in professional contexts. In the banking and finance industry, where CIBN and FCMB operate, trust is a critical commodity. The actions of Kekwaaru and Alkasim, therefore, resonate deeply within this sector, exemplifying the core values that the industry aspires to uphold. Their actions reinforce the belief that there are still individuals who prioritize ethical considerations over personal gain.
This recognition should serve as a call to action for society at large. It highlights the need for individuals and institutions to foster a culture where integrity is nurtured and celebrated. Educational systems, corporate environments, and social institutions all have a role to play in instilling values of honesty and ethical behavior from a young age.
The recent commendation by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) of Ms. Ngozi Kekwaaru and Auwalu Alkasim for their exceptional honesty is a significant moment that deserves further reflection. This recognition is not just about celebrating individual acts of integrity; it represents a broader statement about the values we cherish as a society and the kind of behavior we aspire to encourage in our communities.
In times where stories of corruption and dishonesty often dominate headlines, the actions of Kekwaaru and Alkasim serve as a beacon of hope. They remind us that there are still individuals who hold fast to principles of honesty and integrity, even when faced with temptations of personal gain. Their actions are a powerful counter-narrative to cynicism and mistrust, showing that goodness and integrity do exist and are worthy of recognition and reward.
The decision by CIBN and FCMB to publicly honor these individuals is impactful. It sends a clear message that integrity and ethical behavior are not only morally right but are also valued and appreciated by society and the corporate world. This kind of recognition can inspire others to act with integrity in their daily lives, knowing that their actions will not go unnoticed.
CIBN and FCMB’s initiative also highlights the role of corporate entities in promoting ethical leadership and social responsibility. By acknowledging acts of honesty, these institutions reinforce their commitment to ethical practices and set an example for other corporate bodies. This approach can contribute to building a more trustworthy and responsible business environment.
This event should also serve as a call for wider societal change. It highlights the need for a cultural shift where honesty and integrity are ingrained in all aspects of our society, from education and business to governance and everyday interactions. Encouraging and rewarding honesty should be a collective effort, transcending individual institutions and becoming part of the national ethos.
Did You Know?
- The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) was established in 1976 and plays a pivotal role in maintaining professionalism and ethical standards in the Nigerian banking industry.
- First City Monument Bank (FCMB) was founded in 1982 and is one of Nigeria’s leading financial services institutions, known for its innovative banking services.
- Nigeria has a rich tradition of storytelling and folklore that often includes moral lessons about honesty, integrity, and the importance of doing the right thing.
- The concept of ‘Omoluabi’ in Yoruba culture embodies the virtues of honesty, respect, and integrity, reflecting the deep-rooted values of ethical behavior in Nigerian society.
- Nigeria’s National Ethics and Integrity Policy, launched in 2020, aims to enhance the ethical standards of Nigerians and promote integrity in both public and private sectors.