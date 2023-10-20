Rmafc Recovers N500Bn In Unremitted Revenue For The Federation

Mohammed Bello, the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), has shed light on the commission’s efforts in recovering over N500 billion in unremitted revenue for the federation.
This significant recovery was made from various government-owned institutions. During an interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, chaired by James Faleke, Bello detailed the breakdown of the recovered amounts.
From 2008 to 2012, the commission, with the assistance of forensic experts, managed to recover N14 billion. Between 2012 and 2015, an additional N60.981 billion was reclaimed. The period from 2016 to 2019 saw a recovery of over N312 billion, with payments finalised in the 2022 fiscal year.
In September 2023 alone, RMAFC retrieved N98 billion from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. Also, N79.102 billion was recovered from various Federal and eight State Ministries, Departments and Agencies in 2023.
Bello highlighted the commission’s ongoing expansion to 17 states, aiming to further boost revenue recovery for the Federation Account. He also mentioned the recovery of excise duties totalling N673 million from two South West companies between 2020 and 2022.
Editorial:
The commendable efforts of the RMAFC in recovering vast sums of unremitted revenue underscore the importance of oversight and accountability in our public institutions. Such recoveries not only bolster the nation’s coffers but also send a clear message about the government’s commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility.
However, while these recoveries are noteworthy, they also raise concerns about the laxity in financial management within some government institutions.
It’s crucial to address the root causes that lead to such significant unremitted amounts. Strengthening internal controls, regular audits, and stringent penalties for defaulting entities are steps in the right direction.
We advocate for a more proactive approach, where potential financial discrepancies are identified and addressed promptly, reducing the need for such large-scale recoveries in the future.
Did You Know?
- The RMAFC was established to monitor the nation’s revenue and ensure its equitable distribution among the three tiers of government.
- Unremitted funds can have a significant impact on the nation’s budget and planned projects.
- Regular audits and checks are essential tools in preventing financial discrepancies in public institutions.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is one of the country’s major revenue earners.
- Effective financial management is crucial for the sustainable growth and development of any nation.