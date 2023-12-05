Social Media Buzzes Over Alleged Return of MMM Ponzi Scheme

Nigerians on social media have expressed their dismay over the rumoured resurgence of MMM, a notorious Ponzi scheme that previously collapsed, causing significant financial losses. This scheme, known as Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, first appeared in 2011 and crashed in December 2016. Despite an attempted comeback in 2017, the operation failed to launch.
MMM, which operated not only in Nigeria but also in various cities worldwide, ceased operations in April 2018 following the death of its founder, Mavrodi, who was an ex-convict. However, recent social media uproar suggests the scheme’s return under a new guise, ‘MMMKrypto,’ with claims of its sponsors’ determination to fulfil its mission.
A viral image circulating online promises users the opportunity to “earn up to 36 per cent referral bonus,” among other enticing benefits. Netizens on the X platform (formerly Twitter) have made ‘MMM is back’ a trending topic, voicing their scepticism and warnings.
Osinakachi Kalu, an X user and author, expressed concern over the scheme’s return, especially in the current economic climate, and advised people to avoid it. Others, like @ChuksEricE and @scholarbanty, echoed similar sentiments, warning against investment in the scheme. @geoffreydpr shared a personal account of losing two years’ savings to the previous MMM scheme, expressing anger and caution against trying it again.
The Economic Financial Crimes Commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, advised Nigerians to adhere to banking rules and regulations and avoid transactions hinting at criminality. Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, for comments on actions against the scheme’s sponsors were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.
Editorial
The rumoured return of the MMM Ponzi scheme, as reported on social media, has understandably caused a stir among Nigerians. At Yohaig NG, we view this development with great concern, recognizing the potential risks such schemes pose to the financial security of individuals, especially in challenging economic times.
The MMM scheme’s history is a stark reminder of the dangers of unregulated financial ventures that promise high returns with little risk. The allure of quick and easy profits often blindsides individuals, leading them to overlook the inherent risks and the reality that such schemes are unsustainable in the long run.
Individuals must exercise caution and conduct due diligence before engaging in investment opportunities. The resurgence of schemes like MMM, especially in a digital and more interconnected world, highlights the need for increased financial literacy and awareness about the nature of Ponzi schemes.
We also call on regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies to proactively protect citizens from fraudulent financial schemes. The role of these institutions is crucial in ensuring that such schemes are identified and curtailed before they can cause widespread harm.
The lesson here is clear: if an investment opportunity seems too good to be true, it probably is. We urge our readers to stay informed, be sceptical of easy money schemes, and prioritize financial safety over the lure of quick gains.
Did You Know?
- The term “Ponzi scheme” is named after Charles Ponzi, who orchestrated one of the most famous frauds in the early 20th century.
- Ponzi schemes rely on a constant flow of new investments to pay returns to earlier investors, making them unsustainable in the long run.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulates investment schemes to protect investors from fraud in Nigeria.
- Digital platforms have made it easier for Ponzi schemes to reach a wider audience, increasing the risk of such fraud.
- Financial literacy is crucial in identifying and avoiding Ponzi schemes, emphasizing the importance of education in personal finance management.