States Resort to N46bn Bank Loans for Salary Payments Amid Economic Strain

State governments have borrowed approximately N46.17bn from three banks to pay salaries between January and June 2023, according to findings. The banks involved in the loans are Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, and Zenith Bank Group, with Access Bank lending the most at N42.97bn within the six-month period.
The loans were acquired despite a slight increase in revenue allocation to states and a N540bn increase in the amount shared between the Federal Government, states, and Local Government Areas.
However, about 25 states in Nigeria experienced a drop in their internally generated revenue and faced financial challenges in the first quarter of 2023, earning N182.26bn, a 3.07% or N5.77bn drop from N188.03bn in Q4 2022.
Editorial
The revelation that state governments have resorted to borrowing a substantial N46.17bn to meet salary obligations underscores the precarious economic situation in which many states find themselves.
This approach of borrowing to fund recurrent expenditures, such as salaries, is unsustainable and sets a concerning precedent for the financial management of state resources.
We believe that while meeting obligations to workers is paramount, it is equally critical to address the root causes of these financial shortfalls and to develop sustainable strategies for managing state finances without resorting to continual borrowing.
The fact that these loans were taken despite an increase in shared revenue highlights a deeper issue related to the management and allocation of state resources.
It is imperative that states explore innovative and sustainable means of increasing their internally generated revenue, reducing dependency on federal allocations, and managing their finances more effectively.
The states must also scrutinise and optimise their expenditure, ensuring that funds are being utilised efficiently and that leakages are identified and curtailed.
In essence, while borrowing may provide a short-term solution, it is not a viable long-term strategy.
We advocate for a comprehensive review of state financial management practices, the exploration and development of alternative revenue sources, and the implementation of stringent financial management and accountability mechanisms to safeguard and optimise state resources.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s total public debt as of December 31, 2022, was about N39.56 trillion, according to the Debt Management Office.
- Lagos State has the highest foreign debt profile among the 36 states and the FCT accounts for 31.94% while Edo (6.57%), Kaduna (5.48%), and Cross River (4.56%) follow.
- Domestic debt data from the DMO shows that Lagos State holds the largest domestic debt with a liability of N658.95bn.
- The Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 is Nigeria’s legal framework for promoting, monitoring, and enforcing fiscal discipline and accountability in managing public finances.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was established in 1958 and is responsible for issuing legal currency, maintaining external reserves, and promoting a sound financial environment in Nigeria.