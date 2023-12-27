Tunde Lemo Summoned by Panel for Union Bank Takeover Inquiry

The Special Investigation Panel of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a summons to Babatunde Lemo, Chairman of Titan Trust Bank (TTB), concerning the acquisition of Union Bank of Nigeria. Lemo, who previously served as the CBN’s deputy governor, must appear alongside two alleged shareholders, Cornelius Vink and Rahul Savara.
The summons, as per the letter obtained by Channels Television and signed by the Head of Operations in the Office of the Special Investigator, DCP Eloho Okpoziakpo, mandates their presence at the Department of Force Intelligence in Abuja on December 28, 2023. The letter, dated December 24, 2023, and issued by the investigation team’s head, Jim Obazee, instructs the invitees to bring all relevant documents proving their shares in both banks.
Failure to attend the meeting and present the requested documents could lead to the forfeiture of their purported shareholdings in TTB and Union Bank of Nigeria, per the letter’s warning. This development follows the appointment of Obazee as the CBN Special Investigator by President Bola Tinubu in July 2023. Obazee had previously indicted former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele in a report to the President, alleging the use of proxies to establish two financial institutions.
This inquiry comes in the wake of Union Bank’s announcement in December 2021 that it would be acquired by TTB, a deal formalized six months later with Lemo as the chairman.
Editorial:
The Special Investigation Panel’s recent summons of Babatunde Lemo and others over the Union Bank acquisition is a significant moment in our nation’s financial oversight. It underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in banking, especially in transactions involving major financial institutions.
This inquiry is not just about the legality of the acquisition; it’s about ensuring that such significant financial moves are conducted in a manner that upholds the integrity of our financial system. The involvement of high-profile figures like Lemo, a former deputy governor of the CBN, adds a layer of complexity to the investigation, highlighting the need for meticulous scrutiny.
As we await the outcome of this investigation, let us remember that the strength of our banking sector lies in its ability to operate with transparency and adhere to regulatory standards. This is crucial for maintaining public trust and ensuring the stability of our financial system. We stand at a pivotal point where the actions taken today will shape the future of banking in Nigeria. Let’s strive for a robust but also fair and transparent system.
Did You Know?
- Titan Trust Bank (TTB) was established in 2019 and is one of the newest commercial banks in Nigeria.
- Union Bank of Nigeria, acquired by TTB, is one of Nigeria’s oldest banks, spanning over 100 years.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is crucial in regulating and supervising the Nigerian banking sector.
- The role of a Special Investigator in the CBN involves conducting in-depth investigations into financial irregularities and ensuring compliance with banking regulations.
- The Nigerian banking sector has undergone significant transformations, including consolidations and acquisitions, to strengthen its financial stability and efficiency.