Urgent Rush for BVN and NIN Linkage as Banks Face Cash Crunch

In a swift response to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s latest directive, a significant influx of customers swarmed bank branches on Monday, aiming to link their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and National Identity Numbers (NIN) to their accounts. This development emerged following the banking regulator’s Friday announcement, mandating customers to complete the linkage to avoid access restrictions to their accounts.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) emphasized that all accounts must be fully profiled in the NIBSS ICAD and tagged with valid BVN and NIN. Unfunded accounts face immediate restrictions, and from March 1, 2024, all funded accounts will also be restricted from transactions if not compliant.
The term ‘Post no debit’ has been used to describe this restriction, preventing customers from withdrawals, transfers, or debits. Notable customer gatherings were observed at the Ojodu/Berger branches of Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, and First Bank, primarily for NIN linkage.
A First Bank official in Akure noted an unusual customer surge, predominantly for BVN connections. A senior Lagos bank official highlighted the challenge in managing the rush, partly due to staff losses from the ‘Japa syndrome’ and operational cost-cutting measures.
Banks are considering extended working hours and weekend operations to manage the backlog, as revealed by a new generation bank’s branch manager. Data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System indicates over 75 million bank accounts risk restriction, with only 59 million BVNs registered as of October 9, 2023.
Additionally, a cash crunch persists despite CBN’s directives to accept old and redesigned naira notes. Banks ration cash and ATMs dispense limited amounts, leading to customer disappointment and confusion. The CBN has reiterated the legality of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes alongside new ones following a Supreme Court order.
Bank spokespersons, preferring anonymity, suggested that the scarcity might stem from hoarded cash not re-entering the economy.
Editorial
We at Yohaig NG delve into the recent directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which has sparked a significant rush among bank customers to link their Bank Verification Numbers and National Identity Numbers to their accounts. This situation, a direct consequence of the CBN’s stringent measures, raises critical questions about the preparedness of our banking system to handle such sudden policy shifts.
The urgency and chaos witnessed at various bank branches reflect a broader issue within our financial ecosystem. While necessary for regulatory compliance, the ‘Post no debit’ restriction underscores a lack of foresight in policy implementation. It’s not just about the directive; it’s about the impact on the average Nigerian, who now faces additional hurdles in accessing their funds.
The current scenario sheds light on banks’ operational challenges, exacerbated by staff shortages due to the ‘Japa syndrome’ and cost-cutting measures. This situation begs the question: Are our banks equipped to handle policy-induced pressures without compromising customer service?
The cash crunch, another layer to this unfolding drama, speaks volumes about the CBN’s balancing act between policy enforcement and practical realities. While the legality of old and new naira notes remains, the scarcity of cash points to a deeper issue within our financial infrastructure. It’s not just about issuing directives; it’s about ensuring these directives align with ground realities.
As we navigate these turbulent times, the CBN and banking institutions must work collaboratively, ensuring policies are sound in theory and feasible in practice. Our collective goal should be to foster a banking environment that is resilient, customer-centric, and adaptive to change.
Did You Know?
- The Bank Verification Number (BVN) system in Nigeria was launched in February 2014 to curb financial fraud and enhance the security of bank transactions.
- Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was established in 2007 with the mandate to establish and regulate a reliable and sustainable national identity management system.
- The ‘Japa syndrome’ refers to the recent trend of skilled Nigerian professionals emigrating for better opportunities abroad, significantly impacting various sectors, including banking.
- As of 2021, Nigeria had over 30 licensed commercial banks, reflecting a diverse and competitive banking landscape.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and commenced operations on July 1, 1959, playing a pivotal role in the country’s financial system regulation and monetary policy.