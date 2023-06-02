2023 Budget Excludes Provision for Fuel Subsidy, Affirms NNPC Group CEO

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Alhaji Mele Kyari, dispelled rumours stating that the 2023 budget contains no provision for petroleum subsidy.
This clarification came during a meeting with the APC National Working Committee (NWC), led by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.
While a fuel subsidy was included in the 2022 budget, the following year’s budget failed to allocate a single naira for the same purpose, as Kyari explained.
He also highlighted that the federation owes the NNPC over N2.8 trillion while fiscal obligations are postponed.
“No company across Africa will lend you funds when you have a deficit of N2.8 trillion. The concept of subsidy exists, yet it lacks any financial backing,”
Kyari claimed, stating that it was merely a paperwork formality.
The Federal Government cannot continue to shoulder the weight of fuel subsidy, he said, cautioning that if this practice continued, it would lead to the NNPC and, by extension, Nigeria defaulting on its obligations.
This default risk would undermine the country’s creditworthiness, impacting all borrowings, even at sub-national levels.
As Kyari warned, this could lead lenders to doubt the country’s repayment capacity.
The enormous subsidy cost concerns the country’s ability to meet its financial obligations.
Kyari acknowledged that removing fuel subsidies would undoubtedly lead to economic challenges, potentially driving inflation.
However, he assured the government was developing measures to mitigate these impacts.
Kyari said that President Bola Tinubu had instructed the implementation of certain palliatives, which are set to be introduced soon.
Following removing fuel subsidies, he expects the market to stabilise when additional players enter the field.
While discussing the refurbishment of the country’s refineries, Kyari mentioned that one would be operational by the end of 2023, followed by another in 2024, with the third to follow.
Editorial
The End of Fuel Subsidies: A Necessary Leap towards Fiscal Responsibility
The 2023 fiscal year brings a significant shift in Nigeria’s economic trajectory with the removal of fuel subsidies from the national budget.
Alhaji Mele Kyari, the Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), underscored this departure, ending long-standing speculations.
Sceptics might view this move as a harsh economic shock, propelling inflation and triggering socio-economic unease.
It is undeniable that the removal of fuel subsidies will have an immediate impact on prices.
However, we can see a larger picture unfolding when we comprehensively view the scenario.
The NNPC has been saddled with an unsustainable subsidy burden for years, leading to a ballooning deficit of over N2.8 trillion.
The continuation of this system would have plunged Nigeria into a dangerous cycle of debt and defaults, casting a shadow over the nation’s financial credibility.
The government’s decision is strategically moving towards sustainable fiscal management to rectify the burgeoning deficit problem.
This change will require a transition period, necessitating government intervention to cushion the immediate impacts.
As such, the government’s commitment to implement mitigating measures signals a sense of responsibility towards the people.
Yet, removing fuel subsidies is not just an end; it’s a new beginning.
It opens the door for increased competition in the fuel market, leading to greater efficiency and potential cost reductions in the long term.
This change calls for a proactive response from readers and citizens alike.
As consumers, we must adapt to this new economic landscape, while as voters, we should engage in productive dialogues about our nation’s financial health.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and the 12th largest in the world.
- The Nigerian oil industry contributes about 9% to the country’s GDP.
- In 2020 Nigeria spent N2.03 trillion on petrol subsidies, representing 14% of the total budget.
