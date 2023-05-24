CBN Pulls the Plug on 139 Financial Institutions Nationwide

Article Summary
News Story
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared the termination of licences for a sizable group of financial institutions across Nigeria. Specifically, 132 Microfinance Banks, three Finance Companies, and four Primary Mortgage Banks are to cease operations, as confirmed in a gazetted circular released from the desk of the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.
Emefiele elucidated that these institutions, mentioned in the gazette, have “stopped conducting the type of business for which their licences were issued, for a continuous span of 6 months” in Nigeria. Additionally, they have not met or adhered to the conditions upon which their licences were granted.
They have also not lived up to their obligations stipulated by the CBN, according to the provisions of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, Act No. 5.
“In utilising the powers bestowed upon the CBN under Section 12 of BOFIA 2020, Act No.5, I hereby rescind the licences of the stated Microfinance Banks, Finance Companies, and Primary Mortgage Banks,” Emefiele affirmed.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) provides information that the Finance Companies impacted include HHL Invest & Trust Limited, TFS Finance Limited, and Treasures & Trust Limited. In addition, the Primary Mortgage Banks in question are Resort Savings & Loans, Safetrust Mortgage Bank, Adamawa Savings & Loans, and Kogi Savings & Loans.
A few of the Microfinance Banks include Atlas Microfinance Bank, Bluewhales Microfinance Bank, Everest Microfinance Bank, and Igangan Microfinance Bank, among others.
Editorial
Raising the Bar in Nigeria’s Finance Sector: The CBN Takes Action
The banking sector in Nigeria has seen a significant shake-up recently, with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoking the licences of 139 financial institutions. This bold move underscores the seriousness of the CBN in ensuring compliance with regulations and enhancing the financial system’s stability. But as these events unfold, what does it mean for the common man and the business sector?
At first glance, the decision may seem harsh. One might question whether revoking licenses and potentially displacing many customers is right. While the concerns are valid, let us remember the banking sector’s critical role in our economy.
Banks, Microfinance Banks, Finance Companies, and Primary Mortgage Banks are critical players in the financial ecosystem. They are responsible for safeguarding our deposits and providing credit facilities to businesses and individuals, thereby driving economic growth. However, when such institutions cease to operate in line with their licences or fail to adhere to conditions stipulated by regulatory bodies, they pose a substantial risk to the economy.
The affected institutions had halted business operations for six months and failed to comply with the conditions and obligations imposed by the CBN. This failure to meet their obligations paints a troubling picture of the potential risks these institutions could pose to their customers and Nigeria’s financial stability.
Thus, the CBN’s move is both timely and necessary. While it may appear drastic, it is a clear signal that non-compliance will not be tolerated. The CBN has acted within its remit, as stipulated in the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, Act No. 5. This move is a firm stride towards securing the banking sector and ensuring its continued growth and stability.
In the future, the CBN should continue its strict monitoring and ensure that institutions adhere to regulations. Customers of the affected banks should also take proactive steps to secure their funds and identify reliable alternatives for their banking needs.
We all have a role to play in fostering a stable and robust banking sector. Therefore, we encourage the readers to stay informed about banking regulations and ensure their chosen institutions meet all regulatory requirements.
Did You Know?
- Microfinance Banks in Nigeria are designed to cater to the financial needs of the underserved and unbanked population.
- There were over 900 licensed Microfinance Banks in Nigeria as of 2020.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and is the country’s primary monetary authority.
- The Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, replacing the extant Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 1991.
