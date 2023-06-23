CBN Urges Tertiary Institutions to Adopt e-Naira for Payments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged students and management of tertiary institutions to utilise e-Naira for tuition payments, salary disbursements, and other miscellaneous transactions.
The Assistant Director of the CBN’s Ekiti State branch, Ayodeji Adeboboye, made this recommendation during an e-Naira wallet sensitisation event at the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti.
Adeboboye explained that the advocacy aimed to enlighten students and other stakeholders on the benefits and significance of the policy.
He revealed that the CBN had sensitised 14 tertiary institutions, emphasising that the policy offers a viable alternative to physical cash transactions and should be adopted for efficient and cost-effective operations.
The CBN official clarified that all financial transactions, including school fee payments, salaries, and buying and selling within the school community, could be seamlessly conducted through the e-Naira wallet.
He also noted that e-Naira transactions are free of charge.
He encouraged all Nigerians to embrace the new policy due to its numerous advantages, as other countries have already transitioned from cash payments to electronic payments.
CBN e-Naira Consultant, Izuchukwu Nwankpa, urged Nigerians to adopt the cashless policy, stating that the country cannot afford to lag in the evolving global financial ecosystem.
He noted that the e-Naira initiative had promoted financial inclusion, curbed corruption and money laundering, and enhanced the efficiency of the financial system.
Editorial
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s call for tertiary institutions to adopt the e-Naira for tuition and salary payments is a step in the right direction. It aligns with the global trend towards digital payments and has the potential to enhance the efficiency of financial transactions in these institutions.
However, while the benefits of the e-Naira are clear, it’s essential to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place to support its adoption. This includes reliable internet connectivity and digital literacy among users.
THEREFORE, the CBN and other stakeholders should invest in infrastructure development and digital literacy programmes to ensure the successful implementation of the e-Naira.
Furthermore, the security of the e-Naira should be a top priority. The CBN should ensure robust security measures to protect users from cyber threats.
This will enhance users’ confidence in the e-Naira and contribute to the initiative’s overall success.
Did You Know?
- The e-Naira is Nigeria’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), launched in October 2021.
- Nigeria is the first African country to launch a CBDC.
- The e-Naira operates on the “Injini” platform, which means “engine” in Zulu.
