Central Bank of Nigeria Partners with Google to Establish Virtual Currency Museum

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is partnering with Google to launch a Virtual Currency Museum Gallery, according to an announcement by Deputy Governor, Operations, Mr Folashodun Shonubi, at the International Museums Day (IMD) celebration in Abuja.
The virtual museum will enable the public to access the currency museum from their homes, negating the need to travel to the physical museum at the CBN headquarters in Abuja.
Shonubi stated, “Thanks to technology, the Central Bank of Nigeria Currency Museum is working in collaboration with Google and our in-house Information Technology Department (|TD) to establish a Virtual Reality Museum.”
He added that this innovative approach aims to connect with the global world, allowing the public to view the artefacts on display from their comfort zone.
The Director of Currency Operations of the CBN, Mr Ahmed Umar, highlighted the vital role museums play in society and the potential of technology to help museums reach beyond their core audience.
He emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected museums negatively, catalyzed crucial innovations, such as the increased focus on digitization and the creation of new cultural experiences and dissemination forms.
Editorial: Advancing Digitization in Nigeria: The Virtual Currency Museum Initiative
The announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to partner with Google to establish a Virtual Currency Museum signifies an exciting advancement in Nigeria’s journey towards digitization.
This project will allow Nigerians to explore their nation’s currency history from the comfort of their homes, making it more accessible.
In an era of rapid digital transformation, such initiatives are critical for ensuring that our rich cultural heritage and history remain relevant and accessible.
Moreover, it acknowledges how technology, particularly virtual reality, can offer innovative solutions to traditional challenges, such as geographical and pandemic-related restrictions.
This virtual museum will not only promote Nigeria’s rich monetary history on a global stage but also pave the way for further digital innovations in the country.
Did You Know?
- The CBN Currency Museum was established to provide a historical context for the country’s currency, from pre-colonial trade systems to modern banknotes and coins.
- International Museums Day (IMD) is a global event celebrated annually to raise awareness about the significance of museums in cultural exchange and development.
Why Yohaig?
At Yohaig NG, we strive to bring you the latest and most relevant Nigerian news.
Our commitment to impartial reporting and in-depth coverage ensures that you are always informed about significant developments in our country.