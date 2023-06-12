Concerns Over Election Outcomes Prompt Increase in Consumer Loans to N2.45 Trillion

In February 2023, banks augmented consumer loans to N2.45 trillion, a 5.6% increase from N2.32 trillion in December 2022.
Finance sector professionals relate this development to a surge in demand instigated by concerns over the results of the 2023 general elections. This increase diverges dramatically from the decrease observed in the last quarter of 2022 (Q4 ’22), where consumer loans fell by 3.5% to N2.32 trillion from N2.4 trillion in Q3 ’22.
This drop was in response to a 250 basis point rise in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), the benchmark interest rate, to 16.5% from 14.5% in Q3 ’22.
Consumer loans provided by banks for individual personal, family, or household expenses increased for two successive months in January and February, according to findings from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monthly economic report for February 2023.
In January, consumer loans grew by 3.7% month-on-month (MoM) from N2.32 trillion to N2.41 trillion and increased by 1.8% to N2.45 trillion in February 2023.
CBN explains this trend, stating,
“The slight growth of 0.4 percentage points in consumer credit as a portion of total private sector claims to 8.7% by the end of February could be a result of a surge in precautionary demand for money by households, sparked by uncertainties about the 2023 general elections.”
During this period, a breakdown of consumer credit showed that personal loans amounted to N1.85 trillion, making up 75.4% of the total, while retail loans totalled N602.35 billion, constituting 24.6%.
The annual increase to N2.45 trillion from N2.18 trillion in February 2022 represents a 12.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise. This was propelled by an 18.8% YoY increase in personal loans and a 9.6% YoY rise in retail loans.
In February 2023, personal loans increased by N163 billion or 9.6% YoY to N1.848 trillion from N1.686 trillion. Likewise, retail loans rose by N110.35 billion or 18.8% YoY to N602.35 billion from N492 billion in February 2022.
Did You Know?
- Consumer loans are personal loans provided by banks to individuals for personal, family, or household expenditures.
- The Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is a benchmark interest rate set by a country’s central bank (the CBN in Nigeria) to guide the cost of borrowing in the economy.
