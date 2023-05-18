FastCash Employs AI to Broaden Loan Access in Nigeria

FastCash, a quick loan solution from Nigeria, has implemented Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to broaden the availability of funds for individuals and families needing emergency finances under lenient repayment conditions.
Supported by First City Monument Bank (FCMB), the augmented instant loan solution aims to shrink the financial access gap, reduce poverty, and foster financial inclusion across Nigeria.
FastCash provides a seamless, collateral-free personal digital loan solution, offering a credit of up to N200,000 to existing FCMB customers in under five minutes for urgent requirements, including school fees or medical bills. Customers can afford the loan effortlessly through the FCMB New Mobile App or the Bank’s USSD code, 32911#.
Reflecting on this technological achievement, FCMB’s Divisional Head of Personal Banking, Mr Shamsideen Fashola, remarked,
“The enhancement of FastCash with Artificial Intelligence is a bold move and statement of our intent to leverage technology to deliver secure, convenient and accessible offerings to our teeming customers. We realise the financial challenges facing people, and as a responsive Bank, we are committed to providing solutions that are impactful and beneficial in a sustainable manner.”
Between January and March 2023, the platform disbursed almost N10 billion to over 290,000 Nigerians. Since its launch in 2018, FastCash has released nearly 3.2 million loans totalling over N100 billion.
FastCash’s decision to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities into its operations underscores the transformative power of technology in financial services. This move is an apparent response to a pressing need – the need for readily available funds for Nigerians grappling with financial emergencies.
FastCash, supported by the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has set itself apart by offering a prompt and easy-to-access personal digital loan product. Without the collateral requirement, the platform provides a credit of up to N200,000 to existing FCMB customers.
This service can be accessed via the FCMB New Mobile App or by dialling the Bank’s USSD code, easing many Nigerian families’ financial burdens.
Introducing AI to this instant loan solution simplifies access to emergency funds and addresses more significant economic issues. The initiative tackles poverty and fosters financial inclusion by reducing the access-to-finance gap.
The Way Forward: Leveraging AI for Sustainable Financial Solutions
The progress FastCash has made through the integration of AI signifies the beginning of a new era in financial services. The task for policymakers and stakeholders is straightforward – they must ensure an environment that fosters technological innovation while prioritizing security and accessibility.
The dividends of this commitment to innovation are already evident. Between January and March 2023, FastCash has disbursed almost N10 billion to over 290,000 Nigerians. In addition, since its inception in 2018, the platform has granted nearly 3.2 million loans worth over N100 billion.
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions.
- FastCash is a product of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), one of Nigeria’s prime financial services institutions.
- The USSD code 32911# enables FCMB customers to access FastCash loans instantly without an internet connection.
- As of 2023, nearly 3.2 million loans totalling over N100 billion, have been disbursed through FastCash since its launch in 2018.
