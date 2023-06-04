Insurance Sector Experiences Profit Dip Despite Revenue Growth

Although the insurance sector saw considerable revenue in Q1 2023, it also reported a decline in profit and a decrease in claims payment.
Data collected from the financial results of 15 leading insurance firms revealed that their combined Gross Written Premium (GWP) increased by 24.9 per cent to N159 billion in Q1’23, up from N127.3 billion in Q1’22.
However, their Profit After Tax (PAT) fell by 7.6 per cent to N13.3 billion from N14.4 billion during the same period. The companies also reported a cumulative 6.8 per cent drop in claims payment to N39.6 billion, down from N42.5 billion.
Insurance experts have attributed the profit decline to a challenging business environment and rising inflation. Despite robust revenue, six firms were predominantly responsible for the sector’s weak profitability.
AIICO Insurance saw its GWP rise to N31.7 billion from N24.7 billion, but its PAT fell to N1.4 billion from N4.9 billion. Prestige Assurance, Linkage Assurance, Regency Alliance, Custodian and Allied, and Guinea Insurance reported similar trends with increased GWPs and reduced PATs.
On a brighter note, several companies saw increases in both GWP and PAT. These include Nem Insurance, Sunu Assurances, Cornerstone Insurance, Sovereign Trust, Veritas Kapital, Consolidated Hallmark, Axa Mansard, and Mutual Benefits.
Regarding the results, Babajide Olatunde-Agbeja, former President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), stated that the harsh operating environment and rising inflation negatively impacted the insurers’ profits.
“The insurance industry is not immune from the overall happenings in the Nigerian economy. Many of the negative occurrences in the economy also affect the insurance sector,” he said.
Editorial
Insurance in a Challenging Climate: Navigating Profits amidst Rising Inflation
The insurance sector’s first quarter of 2023 performance offers a paradoxical view of growth and decline. While Gross Written Premium (GWP) – a critical indicator of revenue growth – increased, Profit After Tax (PAT) showed a concerning decline. This combination signals that, despite growing revenues, insurance firms are grappling with challenges that erode their profitability.
Several leading firms reported declines in PAT despite increased GWP. These drops in profit, despite higher revenues, suggest rising operational costs or increased claim payouts. Notably, the report also showed a decline in claim payments, suggesting that operational costs might be the critical factor in profits.
It is essential to consider the broader economic context. With a harsh operating environment and climbing inflation, profitability across sectors has been strained. Babajide Olatunde-Agbeja, former President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, pointed out that the insurance sector is not immune to these larger economic forces.
As the insurance industry grapples with these challenges, the focus should be on increasing efficiency and lowering operational costs. The firms that managed to increase GWP and PAT may offer valuable lessons in navigating this complex economic landscape.
Did You Know?
- Gross Written Premium (GWP) is the total premium (direct and assumed) written by an insurer before deductions for reinsurance and ceding commissions. It provides a measure of an insurer’s scale or size.
- Profit After Tax (PAT) is the net profit earned by the company after deducting all expenses like interest, depreciation, and tax. PAT reflects the actual profit of a company and hence holds immense significance for investors.