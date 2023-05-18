Nigeria’s SEC Declares Binance Operations Illegal, Warns Investors

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared that the operations of Binance in the country are illegal.
This follows an announcement in a circular published on the commission’s website on June 9, 2023. Binance is neither registered nor regulated by the SEC, and its business dealings in Nigeria are therefore deemed unlawful.
The SEC said, “Binance Nigeria Limited is soliciting the Nigerian public to trade crypto assets on its various platforms. However, it is neither registered nor regulated by the Commission, and its activities in Nigeria are illegal. Therefore, any member of the investing public dealing with Binance is doing so at their own risk.”
The commission further cautioned Nigerians about investing in crypto-assets and related financial products and services, notably if the platform or service provider is not registered or regulated by the SEC.
The circular further stated, “Nigerian investors are hereby warned that investing in crypto-assets is highly risky and may result in the total loss of their investment. Binance Nigeria Limited is hereby directed to stop soliciting Nigerian investors in any form whatsoever immediately.”
The SEC also stated that it would inform the public of any further regulatory actions concerning Binance Nigeria Limited and other platforms. It is committed to collaborating with other national regulators to provide further guidance.
This announcement by the SEC is expected to cause significant disruptions in the crypto market, particularly in the wake of recent issues with other renowned crypto platforms like Paxful.
In other related news, Binance faces legal action in the United States after the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges against it. Following the enforcement action by the US’s SEC, Binance US announced the suspension of US dollar deposits and withdrawals on Thursday.
In a statement, Binance said, “In an effort to protect our customers and platform, we are suspending USD deposits and notifying customers that our banking partners are preparing to pause fiat (USD) withdrawal channels as early as June 13, 2023. We encourage customers to take appropriate action with their USD.”
Editorial
SEC’s Stance on Binance: A Red Flag for Nigerian Crypto Investors?
The recent announcement by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declaring Binance’s operations in Nigeria as illegal has undoubtedly sent shockwaves through the nation’s crypto community.
This action, coupled with the ongoing lawsuit faced by Binance in the United States, underscores the regulatory uncertainties surrounding the crypto landscape. It also raises pertinent questions about the future of crypto investments in Nigeria.
The SEC’s declaration serves as a stern warning to all investors dealing with Binance, advising that they do so at their own risk. While aiming to safeguard Nigerian investors, the decision may also impact the growth of crypto investments in the country and disrupt the burgeoning fintech space.
Nevertheless, this development also underscores the need for a robust regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. As the crypto market continues to evolve globally, regulatory bodies like the SEC need to work hand in hand with crypto platforms to ensure investor protection while not stifling innovation.
Did You Know?
- Binance, founded by Changpeng Zhao in 2017, is one of the world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
- Nigeria has one of the highest rates of cryptocurrency usage in the world.
