NNPC Fails to Contribute as Federation Allocates N786b for May

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed N786.161 billion among the three tiers of government as the federation allocation for May 2023.
However, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) did not remit funds into the federation account.
The allocation, which includes Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and Exchange Difference, saw the Federal Government receiving N301.889 billion, states receiving N265.875 billion, and Local Government Areas receiving N195.541 billion.
Oil-producing states received N22.855 billion as derivation (13% of mineral revenue).
The gross revenue available from VAT for May was N270.197 billion, an increase from the N217.743 billion distributed in the previous month.
After allocating funds for costs of collection and transfers, and refunds, the remaining sum of N251.607 billion was distributed among the three tiers of government.
Despite the distribution of funds, the NNPCL did not remit any money into the federation account.
In response to this, President Bola Tinubu has established an inter-agency committee to resolve the ongoing dispute between the NNPCL and FAAC.
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has warned the Federal Government against further borrowing, stating that 73.5% of this year’s revenue will be used to service debt.
The DMO has recommended that the Federal Government focus on increasing revenue generation to achieve a sustainable Debt Service-to-Revenue ratio.
Editorial
The failure of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to remit funds into the federation account is a matter of concern.
This situation, coupled with the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) warning about the unsustainable Debt Service-to-Revenue ratio, highlights the urgent need for fiscal responsibility and transparency in managing the nation’s resources.
While establishing an inter-agency committee to resolve the dispute between the NNPCL and FAAC is a positive step, this committee must operate with transparency and accountability.
The public deserves to know the truth about the nation’s finances.
The DMO’s warning against further borrowing underscores the importance of sustainable revenue generation strategies.
It’s time for the government to explore innovative ways of increasing revenue, such as improving tax collection efficiency and promoting private sector involvement in infrastructure development.
This is a critical moment for Nigeria’s economy.
The decisions will have long-term implications for the nation’s fiscal health and economic stability.
Let’s hope these discussions’ outcomes will lead to positive change.
Did You Know?
- The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) distributes funds among Nigeria’s three tiers of government.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) is the state oil corporation responsible for the exploration and production of petroleum in Nigeria.
- The Debt Service-to-Revenue ratio measures a country’s ability to service its debt with its revenue.
- The Debt Management Office (DMO) manages Nigeria’s debt.
- Value Added Tax (VAT) is a tax applied to the cost of goods or services at each production stage, distribution, or sale.
