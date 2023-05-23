Resurgence in Cash Hoarding After Relaxation of Currency Redesign Policy

Article Summary
- Nigerians have resumed cash hoarding following the rollback of the currency redesign and cashless measures by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
- The currency outside banks (COB) has surged to N2.08 trillion, marking a 43% increase.
- CBN’s monetary measures implemented last year reduced the COB from N2.56 trillion in December 2022 to N1.45 trillion in March 2023.
- April data reveals a rapid rise of COB to N2.08 trillion and a 42% increase in currency-in-circulation (CIC) to N2.37 trillion.
- The Supreme Court ruled in March 2023 that both new and old notes should remain legal tender until December 31st, 2023.
News Story
Signs suggest a renewed practice of cash hoarding among Nigerians in the wake of easing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) currency redesign and cashless initiatives.
Investigations conducted by Vanguard revealed a notable surge in the amount of currency outside banks (COB) following the policy reversal, skyrocketing to a hefty N2.08 trillion.
The CBN launched monetary measures to absorb this external currency late last year. However, by the time the Federal Government suspended these initiatives in March, COB had dwindled from a high of N2.56 trillion at the end of December 2022 to a much lower N1.45 trillion.
However, the CBN’s most recent Money and Credit Statistics report shows that this figure rose sharply by 43% month-on-month in April, hitting N2.08 trillion from N1.45 trillion. The data also reveals a 42% monthly increase in currency-in-circulation (CIC) to N2.37 trillion in April, up from N1.68 trillion in March.
Rewinding to December last year, the CBN introduced redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, setting January 31st as the deadline for old notes to be withdrawn as legal tender. According to CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, the policy aimed to reduce the COB, which stood at N2.83 trillion as of October when the bank announced plans to redesign old notes.
Following the policy, an impressive sum of N1.14 trillion was absorbed within five months (October 2022 to February 2023), as the COB fell by 135% to N843.3 billion in February. The CIC dropped by 235% to N982 billion in February 2023, down from N3.29 trillion in October 2022.
In a significant development, the Supreme Court ruled in March 2023 that the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes would remain legal tender and the new ones until December 31st, 2023. This led to a steep 71.9% rise in COB to N1.45 trillion in March, escalating to N2.08 trillion in April. Similarly, the CIC swelled 71% to N1.68 trillion in March and N2.37 trillion in April.
Editorial
A Reversed Policy, A Revived Issue
Cash hoarding is back in full swing following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s relaxation of its currency redesign and cashless policies. It seems Nigerians are reverting to old habits, resulting in an alarming 43% surge in the currency outside banks (COB) to a staggering N2.08 trillion.
The opponents of the CBN’s measures argued that such drastic monetary steps could lead to confusion and disruptions in the market. Indeed, changes in currency design and cashless initiatives carry substantial implications for both financial institutions and the wider public. However, the effects of policy reversal are now evident, showing a rapid rise in COB and currency-in-circulation (CIC).
CBN’s well-intentioned measures last year aimed to reduce the COB and increase cashless transactions, initiatives that seemed to be working as planned. However, the suspension of these measures in March caused a drastic turnaround, with COB increasing by a worrying 43% month-on-month in April.
The question arises from this issue: how can we balance the need for a modern, cashless society with the financial realities and habits of Nigerians? The answer lies in gradual transitions and public education. Rolling out new policies must be matched with efforts to educate the public on the benefits and practicalities of these changes.
A proactive approach to public education can mitigate the uncertainty and apprehension associated with change, ultimately leading to successful policy implementation.
Moreover, the continued legality of both old and new notes until December 31st, 2023, as ordered by the Supreme Court, offers a reasonable timeframe for such transitions. The CBN and other financial institutions must seize this opportunity to encourage the adoption of cashless transactions and discourage cash hoarding.
It is incumbent upon the government, the CBN, and other stakeholders to develop sustainable solutions to the issues posed by policy reversals. A cashless society is attainable and indeed desirable for a vibrant economy like Nigeria’s, but this goal requires strategic planning, robust systems, and, most importantly, public cooperation.
Did You Know?
- As of 2020, only about 36% of the Nigerian population had a bank account, according to the World Bank.
- In 2021, Nigeria ranked 8th worldwide regarding internet users, with over 154 million users.
- As per the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System, mobile banking transactions in Nigeria increased by 82.6% in 2020 compared to 2019.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria launched a policy in 2012 aimed at reducing the volume of physical cash in circulation, promoting electronic transactions, and driving financial inclusion.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy; as of 2022, its GDP stood at $514 billion.
For the latest Naija news, Yohaig NG stands as your reliable source.
With up-to-date coverage of national events and in-depth editorials, we keep you informed on the issues that matter.
We value our readers’ opinions and invite you to share your thoughts in the comments below.