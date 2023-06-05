Senate Accuses Accountant General’s Office of Neglecting to Recoup N910bn MDA Loans

The Senate has formally reprimanded the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation for its failure to reimburse short-term loans amounting to N910 billion granted to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from special funds accounts.
The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide of Edo South, unearthed this oversight during an investigation prompted by the 2017 Auditor General’s report.
The investigation revealed that the loans, which originated from Special Funds Accounts and totalled N910,039,557,742, were meant to be short-term but remained unsettled throughout the year.
In response to these findings, the Accountant General’s Office had written several letters to the then Minister of Finance, requesting authorisation to settle the loans against various MDA allocations. Moreover, the office claimed it had petitioned the minister to include the loan repayments in the 2017 budget.
However, Senator Urhoghide’s committee noted that there was ongoing misuse of the special funds by the executive, with withdrawals consistently made for political convenience rather than the intended purposes.
Consequently, the Senate has mandated the Accountant General of the Federation to recover all outstanding loans and present evidence of this recovery to the Auditor General and Senate Public Accounts Committee within a 60-day timeframe.
Meanwhile, the Senate has called on the Executive Chairman of the Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to account for funds disbursed to companies that did not meet the financial capacity requirements, violating existing regulations. However, the board’s chairman has failed to appear before the committee to refute payment allegations without due process.
Editorial
A Brewing Financial Storm: The Need for Accountability in Nigeria’s Public Finance
The recent indictment of the Accountant General’s Office by the Senate for its failure to recover N910 billion in short-term loans to Ministries, Departments and Agencies is a stark reminder of the urgent need for better oversight and accountability in public finance. These unrecouped loans, sourced from special funds accounts, symbolise a grave lapse in fiscal responsibility that could have severe implications for Nigeria’s economic health.
While the Office of the Accountant General has laid the blame at the feet of the then Minister of Finance, citing its repeated requests for authorisation to repay the loans, the question that remains unanswered is: why were these funds, intended to be short-term, allowed to sit unpaid for an entire year?
The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has provided a worrying insight into this situation, indicating an ongoing misuse of special funds for political convenience rather than their designated purposes. This assertion, if accurate, paints a disturbing picture of our public finance system and serves as a call to action for systemic reform.
Yet, let’s also consider the viewpoint of the Accountant General’s Office. If its claims are valid, it suggests a broader institutional problem extending beyond a single office. The solution then lies in holding the Office of the Accountant General accountable and undertaking a comprehensive review and overhaul of our public finance practices.
As concerned readers and citizens, we must demand transparency, accountability, and, most importantly, proactive measures to prevent similar instances. We must remember that public finance is not just about numbers; it’s about trust, responsibility, and the impact these funds have on our nation’s progress.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has 601 MDAs, according to the 2022 Approved Budget published by the Budget Office of the Federation.
- Public finance management is crucial for a country’s development as it aids in efficiently allocating resources and reduces poverty.
- The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007 governs public finance in Nigeria and outlines the duties and responsibilities of those involved.
- As of 2019, Nigeria’s debt was estimated at $83.883 billion, with domestic debt constituting 68.45% of the total debt stock.
- Nigeria’s Fiscal Responsibility Commission is tasked with monitoring and enforcing the public finance provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.
