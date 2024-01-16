14 Nigerian States Spend N21bn on Trips Abroad with No Foreign Investment Gains

In a startling revelation, 14 Nigerian state governments have reportedly spent a staggering N21.04 billion on foreign trips over the last three years yet failed to attract foreign investments. The states identified are Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara. During this period, these states did not secure any portion of the $14.85 billion that flowed into Nigeria as foreign investments.
The expenditure on foreign trips, extracted from state budget performance reports by Open Nigerian States, shows Bauchi leading with N3.81 billion spent, followed by Zamfara at N2.77 billion, and Taraba with N2.52 billion. Other states like Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, and Edo also incurred significant expenses on foreign trips, with no corresponding investment inflows.
This lack of foreign investment in these states coincides with a general decline in investment in Nigeria, attributed to insecurity and other challenges. The World Bank has noted negative net FDI inflows, reflecting foreign investors’ withdrawals. States like Zamfara, Jigawa, and Nasarawa have been particularly affected by banditry, which has significantly hampered investment opportunities.
In 2022, the Managing Director of Zamfara State Investment Cooperation, Dr Anas Hamisu Lawal, acknowledged that insecurity was a significant deterrent to attracting investments. Similarly, the Benue State Commissioner for Finance, David Olofu, pointed out that insecurity was a key factor preventing states from attracting investors. Edo State Governor Mr Godwin Obaseki prioritised technology, agriculture, and entertainment to attract more investors. However, the state has not recorded any foreign investments in the past three years.
Bayelsa State’s Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, revealed efforts by Governor Douye Diri to woo investors through foreign trips, yet the state has not recorded any foreign investments. Experts like Professor Akpan Ekpo of the University of Uyo and ECOWAS Common Investment Market consultant Professor Jonathan Aremu attribute the lack of foreign investments to the absence of attractive factors in these states and the prevailing insecurity, which deters investors seeking stability and predictability in their investments.
Editorial:
The revelation that 14 Nigerian states have spent over N21 billion on foreign trips without attracting foreign investments is a stark reminder of Nigeria’s economic development challenges. This situation highlights a critical disconnect between expenditure and investment outcomes, raising questions about the efficacy of such expenditures in the context of national development.
The issue is not just about the amount spent on foreign trips but the opportunity cost of these expenditures. These funds could have been channelled into initiatives that benefit the states’ economies, such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, or local business support. The failure to attract foreign investments despite these expenditures indicates a need for a more strategic approach to international relations and economic diplomacy.
Insecurity remains a significant barrier to attracting foreign investments. States like Zamfara, Jigawa, and Nasarawa, plagued by banditry and other forms of unrest, are clear examples of how instability can deter potential investors. This situation calls for a concerted effort by both state and federal governments to address security challenges, creating a conducive environment for investment.
There is a need for states to develop clear, actionable strategies to attract foreign investments. This involves identifying critical sectors for growth, improving ease of doing business, and actively engaging with potential investors to showcase the opportunities available within these states. It’s not enough to embark on foreign trips; these journeys must be backed by a solid plan and a clear understanding of what investors seek.
While foreign trips can be valuable for attracting investments, they must be part of a broader, well-thought-out economic strategy. The focus should be on creating a stable, attractive investment climate and using resources judiciously to achieve tangible economic benefits. As Nigeria seeks to diversify its economy and attract foreign investments, the lessons from these 14 states serve as a crucial guide for future endeavours.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow has fluctuated, with a notable decline in recent years due to various factors, including security concerns.
- The Nigerian economy is one of the largest in Africa, with a diverse range of sectors, including oil, agriculture, telecommunications, and services.
- Insecurity, particularly in the northern regions of Nigeria, has significantly impacted agricultural productivity and rural economies.
- Nigeria has made efforts to improve its ease of doing business ranking to attract more foreign investments, with some progress in areas such as starting a business and getting credit.
- The Nigerian government has implemented various policies and initiatives to diversify the economy from oil dependency and boost other sectors like technology, agriculture, and manufacturing.