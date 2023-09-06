Abia Government Refutes Claims of Firing 10,000 Workers

The Abia State Government has dismissed reports claiming the termination of 10,000 civil servants. The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, clarified this in an interview.
Kanu stated that the reports were false and unfounded. He said the government had taken steps to remove ghost workers from its payroll.
The commissioner explained that some workers were affected during the verification process. These workers had been illegally employed between December and April.
Kanu added that the employment of these individuals was not in line with due process. He urged the public to disregard the false reports.
The state government remains committed to the welfare of its workers. Kanu reiterated that all salaries and pension arrears would be paid.
Editorial
The Abia State Government’s denial of the alleged mass sacking of 10,000 workers raises questions about the credibility of such reports. While the government has taken steps to remove ghost workers, the situation calls for transparency and accountability.
The government’s commitment to the welfare of its workers is commendable. However, the public needs assurance that due process is followed in employment and termination.
The issue of ghost workers is a significant challenge that needs to be addressed. But it should not be used as a cover for unjust terminations. The government must ensure that its actions are in the best interest of its citizens.
Did You Know?
- Abia State was created in 1991 from part of Imo State.
- The state is known for its vibrant trade and commerce sectors.
- Abia is one of the top oil-producing states in Nigeria.
- The state has a diverse ethnic composition, including the Igbo, Ibibio, and Ijaw communities.
- Abia State is home to the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, one of Nigeria’s foremost agricultural universities.