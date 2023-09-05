Abia Governor Otti Mandates Free Medical Care for Injured Motorcyclist

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has ordered free medical treatment for Orji Felix, a motorcyclist injured by a government van. The governor also suspended the driver, Onyebuchi Steven, who was part of his convoy and involved in the accident.
The incident occurred in Ohafia Local Government on Sunday.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Kazie Uko, stated that an investigation is underway to determine the driver’s guilt. The motorcyclist and his passenger were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.
While the passenger sustained minor injuries, Felix suffered multiple fractures on his left leg and right arm.
Felix is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia. Nurses described his condition as “very stable.”
Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, the Commissioner for Health, personally attended to Felix and thanked the medical staff for their care.
Editorial
The swift action taken by Governor Alex Otti in ensuring free medical treatment for the injured motorcyclist is commendable. However, this incident raises questions about the safety protocols followed by government convoys.
Public servants must exercise utmost caution, significantly, when their actions can directly impact the lives of citizens.
The suspension of the driver and the ongoing investigation are steps in the right direction. Yet, they also highlight the need for stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the first place.
The government should consider implementing stricter regulations for drivers in official convoys to ensure the safety of all road users.
This incident serves as a reminder that even those in positions of power are not above the law. Public officials must be held accountable for their actions, mainly when they harm citizens.
Did You Know?
- Abia State is located in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria and is one of the country’s 36 states.
- “Okada” is a term commonly used in Nigeria for commercial motorcycles.
- The Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, is one of the leading healthcare facilities in Abia State.
- Road traffic accidents are a significant public health issue in Nigeria, with thousands of deaths and injuries recorded annually.
- Governor Alex Otti is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and has been in office since 2019.