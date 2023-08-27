Abia State Hemorrhages N194m Annually Due to Phony Security Staff

A committee established by Abia State Governor Alex Otti has revealed startling findings. The Arms and Personnel Audit Committee disclosed that the state loses approximately N194 million yearly to fraudulent and non-existent security personnel.
The committee scrutinised two state security agencies: Abia State Vigilante Service (AVS) and Abia Homeland Security Watch (AHLSW). Emmanuel Ogbuehi, the committee Chairman, announced they found ghosts and fake workers in both outfits.
This malpractice costs the state about N194 million annually.
Dr Caleb Ajagba, the Chief of Staff to the governor, praised the committee’s work. He said the administration would consider the report’s recommendations to improve state security.
Ajagba emphasised the need for zero crime and corruption for societal progress.
The report comes amid a backdrop of increased insecurity in Abia State. Previous administrations had established security outfits, which were plagued by operational inadequacies.
These included irregular salary payments and insufficient resources.
Editorial
A Call for Immediate Action to Stem the Financial Drain
The revelation that Abia State loses a staggering N194 million annually to ghost and fake security personnel is alarming; it’s a crisis. This situation drains the state’s coffers and undermines the essence of security, which is to protect life and property.
The Arms and Personnel Audit Committee has done commendable work unearthing this malpractice. However, the real test lies in the implementation of their recommendations.
The state government must act swiftly to plug this financial leak and restore integrity to its security outfits.
For a state grappling with security challenges, every Naira counts. The funds lost could be channelled into meaningful security upgrades, better equipment, and regular payment of genuine security personnel.
The government should thoroughly audit all its departments to root out similar malpractices.
The state must also hold accountable those responsible for this financial drain. Legal actions should be swift and public to serve as a deterrent to others.
This is not just a matter of financial loss; it’s a matter of public trust and safety.
Did You Know?
- Abia State was created on August 27, 1991, from part of Imo State.
- The state is known for its vibrant commerce and trade, especially in Aba, often called the “Japan of Africa.”
- Abia State has one of the highest literacy rates in Nigeria, with over 2.4 million literate adults.
- The state is rich in natural resources, including crude oil and natural gas.
- Abia State has a diverse ethnic composition, including the Igbo, Ibibio, and Ijaw communities.