Abuja Hosts Mda Training To Bolster Legislative Compliance

In Abuja, a pivotal two-day training workshop for the heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) is underway. This initiative is part of the 10th Assembly’s commitment to ensuring adherence to legislative resolutions by government bodies. The event, taking place at the NAF Conference Centre in Kado, sees the participation of notable figures including the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance, Garba Maidoki.
The workshop, orchestrated by Green Mount Consulting Limited, aims to highlight the risks associated with ignoring resolutions passed by the federal parliament. The theme, “The imperative of legislative compliance in deepening democracy and enhancing good governance,” underscores the importance of this compliance.
Senator Maidoki, in his welcome address, stressed the 10th National Assembly’s firm stance against non-compliance with laws and resolutions, which are foundational to the nation’s political and governance framework. He encouraged the identification and communication of any gaps within these laws and resolutions to ensure rectification and uphold the integrity of the legislative process.
Editorial
The convening of this workshop is a testament to the 10th National Assembly’s resolve to fortify the pillars of democracy and good governance through legislative compliance. It is a step towards bridging the gap between legislation and its execution, which is often where the essence of governance loses its strength.
We stand in support of this initiative, recognising that the path to a robust democratic system is paved with the stones of accountability and adherence to the rule of law. It is not enough for laws and resolutions to be passed; their implementation must be monitored and enforced with diligence and transparency.
The role of MDAs in this process cannot be overstated. They are the machinery through which the will of the legislature is actualised. As such, their alignment with legislative intent is crucial. This workshop should catalyze a renewed commitment to this alignment and a reminder of the MDAs’ duty to the nation.
We urge all participants to take this training as an opportunity to recalibrate their approach to legislative compliance. It is an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the principles of democracy and to the people they serve. The success of this workshop should be measured not just by the discussions held but by the tangible improvements in compliance that follow.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly of Nigeria is a bicameral body that consists of the Senate and the House of Representatives, with the former composed of 109 senators and the latter 360 members.
- Legislative compliance is critical for effective governance and is often used as a benchmark to measure the efficiency and responsiveness of government agencies.
- Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is not just the political centre but also frequently serves as the hub for important national conferences and workshops aimed at improving governance and policy implementation.
- The theme of a workshop can often reflect the current priorities and challenges faced by a government, with this particular workshop focusing on the importance of legislative compliance.
- Training and capacity-building workshops for government officials are essential tools for ensuring that the implementation of laws keeps pace with legislative developments.