Adamawa Governor Fintiri Eases 24-hour Curfew by Half

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has reduced the 24-hour curfew previously imposed on the state by 12 hours. This decision was announced in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Fintiri, Humwashi Wonosikou, in Yola on Monday.
Following consultations with security chiefs, the state government stated that the curfew would now be effective from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Represented by his Deputy, Kaletapwa Farauta, Fintiri urged parents to send their children to school and encouraged businesses to resume their daily activities.
He assured that the government would not allow miscreants to disrupt public peace.
The governor cautioned the public and potential troublemakers to respect the curfew and to cooperate with security personnel if approached or questioned.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Fintiri had initially declared a 24-hour curfew in response to widespread looting and attacks on citizens by alleged hoodlums.
The state government reported that the hoodlums, citing hunger and the high cost of food due to the recent fuel price increase, had raided government and private food storages and warehouses, taking anything they could find.
The governor noted that the situation in Yola had become dangerous, with protesters attacking people with machetes and breaking into businesses and homes to steal goods and property.
The decision by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to relax the 24-hour curfew in Adamawa State is a welcome development.
However, it also highlights the urgent need to address the underlying issues that led to the unrest in the first place.
The alleged hoodlums’ looting and attacks on citizens are symptomatic of deeper societal problems, including poverty, hunger, and economic inequality.
While maintaining law and order is crucial, it is equally essential for the government to address these root causes.
The government should consider implementing policies to reduce poverty and improve access to necessities like food.
This could include social welfare programs, job creation initiatives, and measures to control the cost of essential goods.
The unrest in Adamawa State is a stark reminder of Nigeria’s urgent need for socio-economic reforms.
The government must take decisive action to address these issues and prevent similar incidents in the future.
