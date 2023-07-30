Adamawa Unrest: Daylong Curfew as Youths Loot Govt and Private Stores

Adamawa State is currently in unrest as youths have taken to the streets, looting government-owned grain reserves and private shops.
This situation resembles the fallout of the #EndSARS protest of 2020, a nationwide demonstration against police brutality.
The looting spree was reportedly initiated at a grain warehouse at PZ Roundabout, just a stone’s throw away from the Yola International Airport.
However, it didn’t stop there.
The looting quickly spread to other strategic locations, with virtually all grain reserves on Numan Road and other areas being targeted.
In addition to government properties, private stores have also fallen victim to looting.
As the situation escalated, armed police officers were deployed to engage with the youths to control the situation.
Reports have emerged of live bullets being fired as the looting turned violent.
Speaking to a correspondent, one of the looters attributed the action to the hardship experienced in the country following the removal of the subsidy on premium motor spirit, commonly known as petrol.
In a swift response to the escalating situation, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri declared a 24-hour curfew state-wide, effective immediately.
The curfew restricts movement throughout the state, with exceptions only for those on essential duties who possess valid identification.
The Governor has sternly warned that anyone found contravening the order will face the full wrath of the law.
Editorial:
The current unrest in Adamawa is a stark reminder of Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.
The hardship experienced by the populace, exacerbated by the removal of the petrol subsidy, is manifesting in violent and destructive ways.
The government’s response, a 24-hour curfew, is a temporary measure that does not address the root causes of the unrest.
The situation calls for a comprehensive approach that addresses the economic hardships the populace faces, particularly the youth.
While the looting and violence are condemnable, they underscore the urgent need for socio-economic reforms.
The government must engage with the youth, understand their grievances, and work towards sustainable solutions.
The government should consider implementing policies that provide economic opportunities for the youth, improve the standard of living, and address income inequality.
The root causes of such unrest can be addressed only through such comprehensive measures.
Did You Know?
- Adamawa is one of the largest states in Nigeria and is located in the northeastern part of the country.
- The state is known for its agricultural production, with crops such as maize, yam, cassava, guinea corn, and millet.
- Adamawa has a diverse ethnic composition, with over 70 different ethnic groups.
- The state has been affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has had a significant impact on its economy and social fabric.
- The #EndSARS protest in 2020 was a nationwide protest against police brutality and was one of the largest protests in Nigeria’s history.
