Adeshina Advocates for Local Government Empowerment

Ade Adeshina, the Director General of the UK-based Diaspora Grassroots for Better Governance in Nigeria, has called on the Federal Government to pivot its focus towards empowering local government systems and operations to ensure sustainable national development.
In a statement titled ‘National Assembly should stop paying lip service to Universal Basic Education in Nigeria,’ Adeshina expressed that the primary purpose of the government, beyond ensuring the safety of life and property, should be to guarantee improved conditions for citizens across the country.
He highlighted that many Local Government Areas (LGAs) have not experienced the dividends of democracy and that rural communities have suffered the most due to poor governance.
Adeshina noted, “Simple road networks cannot be built to required standards. Local government council officials lack required scrutiny and, are in most cases, incapable of managing public pulse.”
He also pointed out that the removal of fuel subsidies and the high inflation rate have exacerbated the challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians.
Adeshina further stated that the transition from a production-oriented economy to a consumption-based economy in the 1970s has hindered Nigeria’s progress.
He emphasized that a return to a production-oriented path, which involves growing and producing what is needed locally and embracing homegrown products, will reduce the demand for foreign currencies and make the Naira attractive to foreign investors.
Editorial
The plea from Ade Adeshina for a shift in focus towards empowering local government systems is a resonant reminder of the critical role that grassroots governance plays in fostering sustainable national development.
We believe that the empowerment and development of local government areas are pivotal in ensuring that the dividends of democracy are felt across all strata of the nation, particularly in rural communities that have historically been marginalized and underserved.
The highlighted challenges, from the inability to build simple road networks to the lack of scrutiny and capability among local government council officials, underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of our local government systems.
It is imperative that we, as a nation, move beyond rhetoric and towards implementing actionable policies and strategies that will empower local governments to effectively serve and uplift their communities.
The path towards sustainable national development is intricately linked with the empowerment of local governments, and it is through strategic investments, robust policies, and accountable governance at the grassroots level that we can build a nation where every citizen, irrespective of their location, has access to the dividends of democracy.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is divided into 774 Local Government Areas, which are further subdivided into wards.
- The Local Government is considered the third tier of government in Nigeria, after the Federal and State governments.
- Local governments in Nigeria are tasked with various responsibilities, including the development of agriculture and natural resources, the provision of health and educational facilities, and the maintenance of roads.
- The Nigerian Local Government system is regulated by the Nigerian Constitution, which allocates revenue to the local, state, and federal governments.
- The concept of Local Government involves decentralizing the administrative powers of the central government to local authorities to facilitate more localized governance and development.