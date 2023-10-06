Afe Babalola Urges Direct Lg Allocations Amidst Governor Interference

Legal expert, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, has implored President Bola Tinubu to ensure that local government areas (LGAs) in Nigeria receive their financial allocations directly from the federation account, aiming to revitalise agriculture and stimulate the economy.
This plea was made during the inauguration of the eighth Afe Babalola Agricultural Expo (ABAEX), an annual event designed to empower farmers and facilitated by the founder of ABUAD. Babalola expressed that LGAs have been largely ineffective in fostering development among the populace, attributing this to governors allegedly commandeering their allocations.
Babalola articulated that enabling funds to reach the council areas would empower administrators to contribute to the socioeconomic development of communities, particularly in supporting farmers.
“I am suggesting that local government areas should be empowered. Each local government should set up farming equipment for farmers to hire. They should also earmark large hectares of land for the farmers to farm,” he stated.
Babalola reminisced about a time when LGA funds were directly allocated and highlighted the importance of this direct allocation in ensuring that funds were not misappropriated by governors.
Editorial
We find ourselves in a predicament where the local government areas, the administrative bodies closest to the people, are stifled and rendered ineffective due to the alleged misappropriation of their allocations by state governors.
The lamentation of Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, not only sheds light on this issue but also brings to the forefront the dire need to revitalise our agricultural sector and, by extension, our economy. The hijacking of local government allocations by governors is a stark reflection of the systemic issues that plague our administrative and governance structures.
Empowering local governments financially is not merely a matter of distributing resources but a crucial step towards ensuring that development and growth permeate even the most remote areas of our nation.
The direct allocation of funds to local governments would not only facilitate the development of communities but also enhance the agricultural sector by providing farmers with the necessary support and resources.
The government, especially under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, must heed this call and ensure that local governments are adequately funded and empowered to serve the people effectively.
The revitalisation of agriculture through the empowerment of local governments is not merely a strategy for economic development but a pathway towards ensuring food security and sustainability in our nation.
The government must take decisive action to ensure that local government allocations are protected from misappropriation and are utilised effectively to foster development and growth at the grassroots level. The time for change is now, and it begins with ensuring that resources are allocated where they are needed most.
Did You Know?
- Afe Babalola is not only a respected legal luminary but also the founder of Afe Babalola University, which is renowned for its agricultural innovations and contributions.
- Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria are meant to be the closest form of government to the people, handling local affairs and development.
- Nigeria has a total of 774 LGAs, each intended to manage and administer public services at a local level.
- The agricultural sector in Nigeria has historically been a major source of employment and food production but has faced numerous challenges in recent years.
- The misappropriation of local government funds has been a recurring issue in Nigeria, often leading to underdevelopment and stagnation at the grassroots level.