Agbakoba Advocates for Overhaul of EFCC and Replacement of Bawa for Enhanced Anti-Corruption Drive

Eminent Nigerian barrister, Olisa Agbakoba, has recommended a comprehensive restructuring of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), including the dismissal of its current chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, for President Bola Tinubu to spearhead an effective anti-corruption campaign.
During a conversation on Arise Television’s Morning Show, Agbakoba expressed these thoughts on Wednesday.
Moreover, the respected legal authority called on the President to grant the agency fresh direction under the new administration by replacing its current chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.
In Agbakoba’s words,
“From my perspective, the EFCC needs a complete overhaul, and it would be prudent to allow Bawa to step down. His tenure has been marked by unnecessary altercations with various entities.”
Editorial
Revamping EFCC: A Necessity for a Potent Anti-Corruption War
Opposing voices might argue that continuity and stability within the EFCC could be advantageous. For example, they cite the argument that Bawa, with his tenure and understanding of the institution’s workings, could benefit the fight against corruption. And these voices cannot be entirely dismissed, for institutional memory and continuity have advantages.
Yet, the case Agbakoba presents offers a realistic alternative. A breath of fresh air in the leadership of the EFCC could bring about much-needed reforms. Changes could ensure the agency operates more efficiently, transparently, and fairly.
Moreover, the current EFCC leadership under Bawa has been fraught with tensions and unnecessary altercations with various entities. Such instances do little to enhance the public’s confidence in the institution. Replacing the leadership and restructuring the EFCC could restore public trust and invigorate the fight against corruption.
The implications of such a bold move would undoubtedly be far-reaching. But the state of affairs suggests that Nigeria might benefit from such decisive action. The anti-corruption war needs more than just a change of guard. It demands a complete institutional overhaul, a more robust framework, and a leadership that would lead by example.
It’s time for those in power to take this into serious consideration. An efficient and transparent EFCC is vital for a successful anti-corruption campaign. And a campaign that succeeds in Nigeria would send a powerful message across Africa.
The ball is now in the court of the powers that be. Consider the facts, ponder the arguments, and make the choice. A revitalised EFCC could be the powerful weapon Nigeria needs in its arsenal to tackle corruption.
Did You Know?
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established in 2003 and is tasked with preventing, investigating, prosecuting, and penalising economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.
- Abdulrasheed Bawa became the chairman of the EFCC in 2021.
- According to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index 2022, Nigeria ranks 149 out of 180 countries, scoring 25/100.
