Agbakoba Urges EFCC Restructuring, New AGF to Prioritize Investigations

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has urged the new Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Faegbemi, to restructure the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and limit its role to investigations.
Agbakoba gave this advice in a statement, emphasizing the need for major reforms in the criminal justice system.
He also recommended the establishment of a National Prosecution Agency to handle prosecutions.
The former NBA President expressed confidence in the abilities of the new AGF and noted other key reforms, including a complete decentralization of the Police Force at local, state, and federal levels, a major revamp of outdated laws, and the necessity for speed of justice reform.
Editorial
The call by Olisa Agbakoba to unbundle the EFCC and restrict its functions to investigations is a significant proposal that deserves serious consideration.
The current structure of the EFCC, with its overlapping roles in investigation and prosecution, has often led to confusion and inefficiency.
The creation of a separate National Prosecution Agency, as suggested by Agbakoba, could streamline the process and allow for more specialized and effective handling of cases.
This separation of powers would align with international best practices and enhance the credibility and effectiveness of the criminal justice system in Nigeria.
The additional reforms proposed, including decentralizing the Police Force and revamping outdated laws, are equally important.
The slow pace of justice in Nigeria is a well-known problem, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that includes legal, procedural, and institutional changes.
The new AGF, Lateef Faegbemi, has a challenging task ahead, but the guidance and support from experienced legal minds like Agbakoba provide a valuable roadmap.
It’s an opportunity to bring about meaningful change and strengthen the rule of law in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
