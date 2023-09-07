Akeredolu Back in Nigeria, Ready for Duty

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu returns to Nigeria after a three-month medical leave in Germany. He arrives at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.
State Executive Council members and top party officials are directed to meet him. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow in his Ibadan residence.
Acting Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa will brief Akeredolu. The governor plans to stay in Ibadan for a few weeks before resuming work.
His medical leave started in June. It was extended based on doctor’s advice and approved by the state House of Assembly.
Editorial
A Welcome Return Amid Governance Questions Governor Akeredolu’s return is significant for Ondo State. It raises questions about medical tourism among Nigerian politicians.
His health is important, but the extended absence poses governance issues. It makes us question the state’s preparedness for such eventualities.
The governor’s return is timely given Ondo State’s challenges. He needs to quickly reassume his duties and tackle pressing issues.
The state government should also think ahead. Measures must be in place for seamless governance during future absences of key officials.
Did You Know?
- Medical tourism is common among Nigerian politicians, often leading to extended absences.
- Ondo State has a diverse economy, including sectors like agriculture and tech.
- Acting governors in Nigeria have limited powers, making the return of the main governor crucial.
- Ondo State faces various challenges, including security issues and infrastructural deficits.
- Governor Akeredolu advocates for state autonomy, especially in security and resource control.